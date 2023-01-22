US skincare brand Siodil launches three different serums

American skincare brand Siodil has launched three types of serums such as dry, oily, normal, and combination skin types. The brand's anti-acne, brightening, and anti-aging serum formulated by Gronberg Laboratories LLC USA, keeps the skin acne-free, bright, and youthful.

Experts said that our skin is affected by environmental pollution, daily stress from work, and eating habits. Therefore, the skin deteriorates its youthfulness and suppleness with every passing day. Additionally, as people age their skin's collagen level declines. This results in the development of wrinkles and fine lines. Skin starts to lose its natural shine and hydration.

They say, to keep the skin looking beautiful you must give it regular thorough care. Consequently, the daily beauty routine should be set up so that it includes all of the components required for the health and beauty of the skin. According to the demands and kind of skin, a high-quality serum should be used in conjunction with a decent cleanser and moisturizer.

Dr. SharminaHaque, Consultant of Prava Health spoke about this. This renowned dermatologist said, just as the body needs nutrients to stay fresh and vibrant, so does our skin. Face serum is an active skin food to maintain the beauty and freshness of the skin.

"A good serum will contain all the nutrients the skin needs. So, choose a serum according to your skin type and needs. But before use, make sure your serum is enriched with active ingredients like Niacinamide, Sodium Hyaluronate, Vitamin C, and Alpha Arbutin", she added.

















