Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 22 January, 2023, 12:11 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

US skincare brand Siodil launches three different serums

Published : Sunday, 22 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 59
Business Correspondent

American skincare brand Siodil has launched three types of serums such as dry, oily, normal, and combination skin types. The brand's anti-acne, brightening, and anti-aging serum formulated by Gronberg Laboratories LLC USA, keeps the skin acne-free, bright, and youthful.
Experts said that our skin is affected by environmental pollution, daily stress from work, and eating habits. Therefore, the skin deteriorates its youthfulness and suppleness with every passing day. Additionally, as people age their skin's collagen level declines. This results in the development of wrinkles and fine lines. Skin starts to lose its natural shine and hydration.
They say, to keep the skin looking beautiful you must give it regular thorough care. Consequently, the daily beauty routine should be set up so that it includes all of the components required for the health and beauty of the skin. According to the demands and kind of skin, a high-quality serum should be used in conjunction with a decent cleanser and moisturizer.
Dr. SharminaHaque, Consultant of Prava Health spoke about this. This renowned dermatologist said, just as the body needs nutrients to stay fresh and vibrant, so does our skin. Face serum is an active skin food to maintain the beauty and freshness of the skin.
"A good serum will contain all the nutrients the skin needs. So, choose a serum according to your skin type and needs. But before use, make sure your serum is enriched with active ingredients like Niacinamide, Sodium Hyaluronate, Vitamin C, and Alpha Arbutin", she added.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Mining giant turned blind eye to lead poisoning in Zambia
TikTok working for user safety in BD
Japan inflation hits four percent in Dec
US home sales log largest annual drop since 2008
IHG Hotels & Resorts begins Bangladesh journey
Elon Musk takes stand in Tesla tweet fraud trial
ERA-InfoTech holds Performance Recognition Day
US Fed official favors smaller rate hike in February


Latest News
Security guard killed in accident, RMG workers block Dhaka-Tangail highway
Fugitive convict held in Bogura
Youth commits suicide in Jashore
Kurigram AL leader relieved from party post over assaulting headmaster
3 teenage friends crushed under train in B'baria, one dies on spot
AL withdraws suspension ban on Gazipur mayor Jahangir
Dhaka’s air ‘hazardous’, most polluted in the world this morning
MATCHDAY: Man U gunning for Arsenal in title race clash
Aldrin, 2nd man on the Moon, marries on 93rd birthday
Student killed in Lakshmipur road accident
Most Read News
Student killed in Lakshmipur road accident
Bid to abduct 2 people on flyover: RAB man among three arrested
Govt's coffer is empty, employees won't get salaries: Gayeshwar
PCIU Spring 2023 Orientation held in Chattogram
No anti-Islamic content in new textbook: Dipu Moni
2nd phase of Ijtema: Four die in one day
Philippine bank appeals US court loss to Bangladesh
Traffic movement on few roads to remain closed for Sunday
Cost of living in Dhaka increased by 11.08 percent in 2022: CAB
BCB announces new national contract for 2023
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft