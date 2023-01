Deputy Education Minister Barrister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury

Deputy Education Minister Barrister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury MP, (6th from right) flanked by Chittagong Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Mahbubul Alam(7th from right) and other guests inaugurating 3-day-long 4th Chattogram IT Fair at the World Trade Centre, at Agrabad on the port city on Saturday.