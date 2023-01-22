2nd BD-UK trade dialogue to take place in February

The UK's retention of trade preference even after Bangladesh's graduation from the least developed country (LDC) will be high on agenda in the second Bangladesh-UK Trade and Investment Dialogue, sources said.

Besides, Bangladesh and the UK are also expected to discuss issues like investment cooperation, access of BD professionals to the UK service sectors, trade facilitation, financial sector development, higher education, taxation, and intellectual property protection, they added.

The dialogue is expected to take place in Dhaka next month. The UK High Commission in Dhaka has sent a note verbale, proposing the possible date of holding it on 12 February. The first dialogue took place on 16 February 2021 in Dhaka.

British High Commissioner Robert Chatterton Dickson formally proposed Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi in December 2020 to launch the UK-Bangladesh Trade and Investment Dialogue, according to officials. The second dialogue would look to facilitate future trading relationship.

















