

DCCI Prez for quarterly monetary policy to face economic challenges

He said the biggest challenge to business is to survive business without laying off workers which is increasingly hitting employment market through ongoing global economic crisis.

He made the point at a press conference on present economic situation and presents the plan of action of the chamber body for 2023 on Saturday at DCCI auditorium in the capital.

The president presented the keynote paper on contemporary economy.

DCCI Senior Vice President S M Golam Faruk Alamgir (Arman) and Vice President Md. Junaed Ibna Ali and members of the Board of Directors were also present on the occasion.

He said the biggest challenge is to control inflation in 2023. If reduction of business profit margin helps avert workers layoffs it will be a big success. We have seen big companies like Microsoft and Google announcing 10,000 to 12,000 layoffs. Inflation in countries like Japan is the highest. Bangladesh is not an exception.

Regarding the increase in gas prices, Sameer Sattar said increase in gas prices will have biggest impact industries. Big industries need to decide how adjust; either laying off workers or reduce business profit.

To a question he said curbing commodity prices during Ramadan may be achieved through reducing LC margin. Market monitoring can be another step.

He said Dhaka Chamber will prioritize its advocacy policy role this year on CMSME, skill development, export diversification, private investment and FDI, restoring discipline in financial sector, TAX management, LDC graduation, infrastructure and building a smart Bangladesh. He placed various recommendations in this regard.

To a question Sameer Sattar said energy price is increasing due to global supply crisis. He urges the government energy prices should not be 'one way street' and when energy prices come down in global market it should be also reduced.

Regarding employment and job cuts, he said we are also part of global volatility. In 2023, employers and employees should be happy if they can keep the business afloat by retaining existing manpower.

Pointing 2 million graduates entering job market every year he said accommodating them is in a big challenge. He said young entrepreneurs are very innovative. To support the start ups and sustain the CMSME sector access to finance is very important. They should have an easy access to finance.

He said gas price hike and electricity price hike will have an adverse impact on the small businesses as this will increase their production costs.

Barrister Sattar also urged Bangladesh Bank to keep LC margins lower especially during the upcoming Ramadan for essential commodities so that importers can easily import and keep supply stable.

There is no `over-night' solution to increase foreign exchange reserve, he said adding we have to incentivize more remittance and enhance export earnings to shore up reserves, he said.















