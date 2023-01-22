Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 22 January, 2023, 12:10 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Workshop on drug prevention held in Gopalganj

Published : Sunday, 22 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47
Our Correspondent

GOPALGANJ, Jan 21: A workshop was held on formulation of a coordinated plan to build a social movement to prevent drug abuse in Kotalipara Upazila of the district.
Kotalipara Upazila administration organized the workshop in the Upazila Parishad hall room on Thursday in collaboration with Gopalganj District Department of Narcotics Control (DNC).
Kotalipara Upazila Nirbahi Officer Ferdous Wahid presided over the programme.
Upazila Awami League General Secretary Aynal Hossain Sheikh, Gopalganj DNC Assistant Director Iftekhar Umayer, Dr Monirul Islam, Officer-in-Charge of Kotalipara Police Station Md Ashraf Uddin, freedom fighter Lutfar Rahman Sheikh, Union Parishad Chairman Rafeza Begum, Samar Chand Mridha Khokon, and journalist Mizanur Rahman Bulu, among others, also spoke on the occasion.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Workshop on drug prevention held in Gopalganj
Migratory birds at Jambara Dighi attract visitors
Two ‘commit suicide’ in Barishal, Chuadanga
Seven people found dead in seven districts
Waterway communication on Barishal-Ctg route remains suspended for 11 yrs
Mustard, honey grow well in Sirajganj
Four killed, seven injured in road mishaps
Obituary


Latest News
Security guard killed in accident, RMG workers block Dhaka-Tangail highway
Fugitive convict held in Bogura
Youth commits suicide in Jashore
Kurigram AL leader relieved from party post over assaulting headmaster
3 teenage friends crushed under train in B'baria, one dies on spot
AL withdraws suspension ban on Gazipur mayor Jahangir
Dhaka’s air ‘hazardous’, most polluted in the world this morning
MATCHDAY: Man U gunning for Arsenal in title race clash
Aldrin, 2nd man on the Moon, marries on 93rd birthday
Student killed in Lakshmipur road accident
Most Read News
Student killed in Lakshmipur road accident
Bid to abduct 2 people on flyover: RAB man among three arrested
Govt's coffer is empty, employees won't get salaries: Gayeshwar
PCIU Spring 2023 Orientation held in Chattogram
No anti-Islamic content in new textbook: Dipu Moni
2nd phase of Ijtema: Four die in one day
Philippine bank appeals US court loss to Bangladesh
Traffic movement on few roads to remain closed for Sunday
Cost of living in Dhaka increased by 11.08 percent in 2022: CAB
BCB announces new national contract for 2023
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft