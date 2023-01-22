Workshop on drug prevention held in Gopalganj

GOPALGANJ, Jan 21: A workshop was held on formulation of a coordinated plan to build a social movement to prevent drug abuse in Kotalipara Upazila of the district.

Kotalipara Upazila administration organized the workshop in the Upazila Parishad hall room on Thursday in collaboration with Gopalganj District Department of Narcotics Control (DNC).

Kotalipara Upazila Nirbahi Officer Ferdous Wahid presided over the programme.

Upazila Awami League General Secretary Aynal Hossain Sheikh, Gopalganj DNC Assistant Director Iftekhar Umayer, Dr Monirul Islam, Officer-in-Charge of Kotalipara Police Station Md Ashraf Uddin, freedom fighter Lutfar Rahman Sheikh, Union Parishad Chairman Rafeza Begum, Samar Chand Mridha Khokon, and journalist Mizanur Rahman Bulu, among others, also spoke on the occasion.