Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 21 January, 2023, 7:51 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

RCBC appeals New York court loss to BD

Published : Saturday, 21 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38

A Philippine bank at the centre of an unsolved $81 million cyber heist has appealed a New York Supreme Court decision to dismiss the bank's motion to throw out the Bangladesh central bank's lawsuit against it.
In February 2016, unidentified hackers used fraudulent orders on the SWIFT payments system to steal $81 million from Bangladesh Bank's account at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. The money was sent to accounts at Rizal Commercial Banking Corp (RCBC) and then vanished into the casino industry in the Philippines.
Bangladesh Bank has accused RCBC and several others, including top executives, of conspiring to steal its money. The Manila-based Rizal bank denies the allegations.
The New York Supreme Court ruled on Jan. 13 that, contrary to Rizal bank's argument, it does have      
jurisdiction over the case, and dismissed Rizal bank's motion against Bangladesh Bank.
In the same ruling, the court ordered the Bangladesh central bank and RCRC to initiate mediation.
In response to the ruling, Rizal bank said it would continue to fight the case.
"The decision and order merely resolved the jurisidictional issues and is not in any way a finding of liability on the part of RCBC, or any of the individual defendants," it said in a stock exchange disclosure.
Bangladesh Bank has welcomed the court ruling, saying in a statement this week that it clears the way for the matter to progress in court in New York as needed.
A banking sector source in Dhaka, who declined to be named as he was not authorised to speak to the media, said that according to the Bangladesh central bank, RCBC should now come forward for mediation or prepare for a long court battle.    Reuters



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
RCBC appeals New York court loss to BD
BD, Nepal ties expanded in all areas: Ambassador
BGB seizes 530kg gold, arrests 200 suspects in 4 years
US official in town to discuss women, peace, security issues
UGC for fool proof  recruitment method  
HSC results likely between Feb 7-9
Culture of impunity let women torture accused go scot free
Sreemangal sees season's lowest temp at 5.6C


Latest News
Fall of government now a matter of time: Khondker Mosharraf
World Bank Managing Director arrives in Dhaka
Bangladesh logs 17 more Covid cases
Philippine bank appeals US court loss to Bangladesh
Govt hikes prices of gas, but must ensure uniterrupted supply: DCCI
Two held with Yaba pills in Rajshahi
Youth crushed under train in Sirajganj
Bangladesh reports one more dengue death
Without justice, chaos occurs: Anisul
Govt raises power tariff finding no other alternatives: Quader
Most Read News
News presenter Dr Natasha is no more
Mild to moderate cold wave sweeps parts of country
Six held for using forged visa stamps to get US visas
Govt taking anti-people decisions repeatedly: Nazrul Islam
BBC film on Modi's role in Gujarat riots 'propaganda,' says India
Foreigners' dictation on democracy won't be allowed: Quader
Beaute Buffet becomes title sponsor of Best of Chittagong Award
World Bank MD due Saturday
Dhaka, Paris keen to build partnership in aviation
US Embassy to host university fairs in Dhaka and Chattogram
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft