BD, Nepal ties expanded in all areas: Ambassador

Saturday, 21 January, 2023
Published : Saturday, 21 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM

Nepalese Ambassador to Bangladesh Ghanshyam Bhandari on Friday said the friendly relations between Bangladesh and Nepal expanded into all areas - including economy, communication, trade, education, and culture -

after the establishment of diplomatic ties between the countries on April 8, 1972.
He was speaking at an art competition organised by the Embassy of Nepal in Dhaka, Bangladesh-Nepal Friendship Society and Bangladesh Book Club at the Central Shaheed Minar the capital to mark the 50 years of Bangladesh-Nepal diplomatic ties.
Speaking as chief guest at the event, State Minister for Cultural Affairs KM Khalid said there are a lot of similarities between the cultures of Bangladesh and Nepal.
"Also, after India and Bhutan, Nepal became the seventh country to recognise Bangladesh as an independent and sovereign country on January 16, 1972."    UNB


