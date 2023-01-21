US official in town to discuss women, peace, security issues

The US Secretary of State in the Office of Global Women's Issues, Kat Fotovat arrived here on Friday to discuss women, peace, and security issues in Bangladesh and the region.

She is scheduled to participate in the 10th Commencement Ceremony of Asian University for Women (AUW) in Chattogram from January 21-22, according to a press release issued by the US Department of State.

In AUW she will deliver remarks and meet with students and faculty, in Dhaka on January 23, Fotovat is



scheduled to engage with members of government and civil society to discuss women, peace, and security issues in Bangladesh and the region, the release adds.

She will also participate in an inauguration event for the "Reducing Child Marriage- Skills Training for Advancing Resources" project, a partnership between the US embassy in Bangladesh and the Bangladesh Rural Advancement Committee (BRAC), also funded through the GEEA Fund.

The programme will provide vocational training for 14-18-year-old girls and young women - especially those most at risk of child, early, and forced marriage - from the most climate-vulnerable localities of Bangladesh, the release adds.























