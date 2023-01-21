UGC for fool proof  recruitment method  

The UGC has proposed implementation of 'block chain technology' to stop issuing questionable certificates for hiring of teachers, professors and officials at every level in the nation's educational institutes side by side for the development of education system.

In the age of the fourth industrial revolution, the UGC is considering implementing block chain technology due to the numerous charges of irregularities and corruption in the hiring of professors and officials at every level in the public universities.

Even multiple vice chancellors, the top administrative position, have been accused of recruiting relatives in violation of the law at various points in time. The claims are becoming more frequent.

In this regard, the UGC has suggested that universities should create a 'separate appointment commission' in order to change the current recruiting process, in which the administration of the concerned university hires instructors, teachers, officials and staff members at every level. That system will introduce Block Chain Technology.

Earlier, a total of 17 proposals, including constitution of separate appointment

commissions that will introduce Block chain technology in recruitment system, were put forth in the annual report the UGC presented to President M Abdul Hamid, the Chancellor of public universities on January 12.

According to the report, national newspapers frequently publish stories about the hiring of lecturers, administrators and other staff members at universities through nepotism, corruption, and irregularities. Both the government and universities suffer as a result of this. To ensure accountability and openness, a different recruitment commission might be established.

Asked about the recruitment issues, a Dhaka University Alumni currently working in Bangladesh Police, said, "In our time we had 70 students in total where 30 students got first class but those students who had good understanding with VC, Dean and senior teachers without research and practical knowledge mostly they become the teachers of the university. For this kind of analog structure make universities going down towards in global standard.

Regarding the report, member of UGC, Prof Md Sazzad Hossain said that the separate recruitment commission they recommended could be formed like the existing Bangladesh Public Service Commission (BPSC).

Currently, there are 53 public and 108 private universities in the country, said the UGC report. Over 4.44 million students have been studying in the universities. The number of students studying at public universities are over 4.13 million, including the students of the National University. The number of teachers and employees and officials at the public universities is over 52,000, including nearly 15,000 teachers.























