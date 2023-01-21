Video
Saturday, 21 January, 2023, 7:51 PM
HSC results likely between Feb 7-9

Published : Saturday, 21 January, 2023

The results of the Higher Secondary Certificate and equivalent exams are likely to be published between February 7-9.
The inter-education board coordination committee has proposed the dates for the results to the education ministry and is awaiting approval, its convener, Tapan Kumar Sarkar, said on Friday.
The 2022 HSC and equivalent exams started on Nov 6 after a lengthy delay due to the coronavirus pandemic and flood.
More than 1.2 million students from nine general education boards, the madrasa board and the technical education board sat for the exams.
The higher secondary assessments were based on an abridged syllabus while the number of subjects was also reduced.
The education boards are required to publish the results within two months of the exams. The deadline, therefore, is Feb 11.
The results will be published on a schedule approved by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Traditionally, the prime minister formally publishes the results of both the secondary and higher secondary exams.
