Culture of impunity let women torture accused go scot free

Although the law has been amended in 2020 to make the maximum penalty for rape punishable by death, but due to the delay and long process of trial proceedings the concerned provision is not being applied. As a result, the cases of rape and torture incident are passing through a culture of impunity.

Expert opined that the punishment of criminals is not visible due to lack of speedy trial. Important evidence and witnesses in the case are disappearing due to long trial delays. At the end of the trial, most of the accused are acquitted.

A recent study found that only 3 per cent of the accused in cases under the Prevention of Violence against Women and Children Act are being sentenced. Again, many are choosing the path of compromise during the trial. Criminals are not discouraged from engaging in crime as punishment is not visible in the lengthy process of justice. As a result, incidents of rape and torture are increasing day by day.

Legal experts and human rights activists say that although the maximum sentence is prescribed by law, the proper implementation of the law has not been ensured. And if this is not ensured, the victims will never benefit. If the investigation of the incident is not correct, the prosecution has to face long harassment, if the conviction rate is stuck at 3-4 percent, then it is never possible to prevent rape and violence against women. Above all, besides raising awareness in the society, the attitude should also be changed.

According to the investigation, in the last 11 years, testimony could not be taken in a case filed in the court of Dhaka on the allegation of dowry demand and torture. Housewife Rahima

Banu (pseudonym) alleged that she was tortured in the middle of 2011 for demanding a dowry of five lakh taka. Her husband left for Dubai when she was two months pregnant. Father-in-law, mother-in-law and others keep pressuring Rahima for dowry money. But did not get dowry and continued to torture. In this situation, on March 4, 2012, Rahima became the mother of a son.

On June 22 of the same year, Rahima sat in discussion with the family members at her in-laws' palace. But nothing worked. At one stage, she filed a case in court under section 11(c) of the Prevention of Torture against Women and Children Act, alleging dowry demands and torture. Case number 340/12. Currently, the case is under trial in Dhaka's Women and Child Torture Prevention Tribunal-4.

After the investigation of this case, when the charge sheet was filed, the court on October 23, 2014 framed charges against the four accused in the case.

Meanwhile, the father-in-law of Rahima, the main accused in the case, died on May 1, 2017. Almost 11 years have passed since the suit was filed and more than eight years since the charged was framed against the accused. But even one of the 5 witnesses in the case could not testify. The accused is appearing in the court from Nawabganj on every fixed date with temporary bail. The next hearing date of this case is scheduled on February 2.

Like Rahima, there are thousands of cases that are not completed for years. According to the Supreme Court data, till June 30, a total of 178, 231 cases were pending for trial before the tribunals across the country. Among them, 43,114 cases are under trial for more than five years.

Crimes like rape, torture and murder for dowry, adduction, sexual assault, incitement to suicide, harming with combustible element and mutilation of children for begging purpose fall under the women and children repression prevention act.

Currently, there are 101 women and children repression prevention tribunals across the country to try such cases. Each tribunal has an average of around 1800 cases.

According to government and non-government sources, there has been an average increase of 350 cases per month under the Women and Children Repression Prevention Act, compared to five years ago.

According to the Supreme Court information, till September 12 the under-trial cases in the higher and lower courts stood at almost 4.20 million. But on analysis, it is found that not much progress is being made in cases lodged under The Women and Children Repression Prevention Act, 2000. Less than 2 per cent of these cases that were running for over five years could be resolved during the first six months of the current year.

According to the provisions of The Women and Children Repression Prevention Act, the trials of cases under it should be completed within 180 days. The law also stipulates that actions should be taken against the responsible physicians if the medical examination is not completed very swiftly and within justifiable time-limit. But there is no mention of time-frame for DNA reports. The police often complain that their shoe-soles get eroded when they walk around hospitals to get the DNA report.

Former adviser to the caretaker government Advocate Sultana Kamal said that people lose faith in the judicial system if there are delays in trials. The victims suffer from fatigue with regard to both time and money. Examples of disruptions faced by victims in leading a normal life are also not rare. On the other hand, the criminals get a wrong message, and their criminal tendencies tend to rise instead of falling.

Advocate Salma Ali, president of the Bangladesh National Women Lawyers Association, said, "Rape incidents are happening more because of injustice."

According to the law, the trial must be completed within 180 days. In special cases it may take some time due to reason. But in reality it is seen that it takes 10 to 20 years to finish the case, she added.

"If the trial is prolonged, the people's confidence in the judiciary is lost. Victims become exhausted in terms of time and money. Instances of his normal life being disrupted are not at all rare. On the other hand the criminal gets the wrong message. Instead of reducing his criminality, it increases," Salma said.

He also said that the punishment for the cases of torture and rape should be visible. And for this, the three organizations (judges, police and lawyers) engaged in the trial of rape and women abuse must play a strict and responsible role. These three organizations have to do their work jointly. Justice must be arranged in a short time, she noted.

Law Minister Anisul Haque said that there were few women and child repression prevention tribunals earlier. Because of this, the case has been stuck. Now a new court has been formed. The trial of these cases will speed up in the future.





















