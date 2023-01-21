Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 21 January, 2023, 7:50 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Sreemangal sees season's lowest temp at 5.6C

Published : Saturday, 21 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 67

SREEMANGAL, Jan 20: Residents of Moulvibazar's Sreemangal are bearing the brunt of a mid-winter cold snap as the mercury plunged to 5.6 degrees Celsius on Friday, the lowest this season.
The cold wave, which has disrupted almost every aspect of life in the district, is likely to persist for a few more days, according to the Met Office.
Tea plantation workers and the downtrodden have been affected more than most by the biting cold, while tourists are also facing unexpected hardships.

In the last 24 hours, the highest temperature in the country was 19.2 degrees Celsius, recorded in Teknaf. Meanwhile, the mercury dipped as low as 12.3 degrees Celsius in Dhaka.
The previous lowest temperature of the season was 6 degrees Celsius in Naogaon.
An intense cold wave is currently sweeping through the upazila, said Anisur Rahman, an official at the Sreemangal Met Office.
The winter chill has been intensifying since the beginning of January, according to Mujibur Rahman, another official at the district's meteorological department.
"There was fog even a few days ago. After the fog cleared, there was a brief spell of sunny weather before cold winds started blowing across the district. The situation will last a few more days."
According to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department, an intense cold wave is said to occur when the temperature falls below 6 degrees Celsius over a vast area. If the mercury lies between 8-10 degrees Celsius, it amounts to a mild cold wave while a moderate cold wave is where the temperature ranges from 6-8 degrees Celsius.
The chilly weather has left the elderly and children reeling. "I have not felt this cold for a long time. I can't get up in the morning and touch the water. It's very difficult to move around," said Sumati Malakar, a 60-year-old resident of Sreemangal's Sabuj Bagh.
The district administration is currently distributing blankets among the needy to protect them from the cold, according to Deputy Commissioner Mir Nahid Ahsan. So far, 30,000 blankets have been distributed, he said.
Meanwhile, a mild to moderate cold wave has gripped the districts of Faridpur, Madaripur, Gopalganj, Rajshahi, Pabna, Naogaon, Sirajganj, Rangamati, Cumilla, Feni, Jashore, Chuadanga, Kushtia, Barishal, Bhola and Rangpur, the Met Office said.    bdnews24.com


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
RCBC appeals New York court loss to BD
BD, Nepal ties expanded in all areas: Ambassador
BGB seizes 530kg gold, arrests 200 suspects in 4 years
US official in town to discuss women, peace, security issues
UGC for fool proof  recruitment method  
HSC results likely between Feb 7-9
Culture of impunity let women torture accused go scot free
Sreemangal sees season's lowest temp at 5.6C


Latest News
Fall of government now a matter of time: Khondker Mosharraf
World Bank Managing Director arrives in Dhaka
Bangladesh logs 17 more Covid cases
Philippine bank appeals US court loss to Bangladesh
Govt hikes prices of gas, but must ensure uniterrupted supply: DCCI
Two held with Yaba pills in Rajshahi
Youth crushed under train in Sirajganj
Bangladesh reports one more dengue death
Without justice, chaos occurs: Anisul
Govt raises power tariff finding no other alternatives: Quader
Most Read News
News presenter Dr Natasha is no more
Mild to moderate cold wave sweeps parts of country
Six held for using forged visa stamps to get US visas
Govt taking anti-people decisions repeatedly: Nazrul Islam
BBC film on Modi's role in Gujarat riots 'propaganda,' says India
Foreigners' dictation on democracy won't be allowed: Quader
Beaute Buffet becomes title sponsor of Best of Chittagong Award
World Bank MD due Saturday
Dhaka, Paris keen to build partnership in aviation
US Embassy to host university fairs in Dhaka and Chattogram
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]ailyobserverbd.com, For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft