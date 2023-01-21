Video
Home Front Page

Dhaka-Paris First Political Consultations Held

France to push for GSP facility beyond '29 for BD under EU rule

Published : Saturday, 21 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 70
Diplomatic Correspondent

Bangladesh and France agreed to work together in relevant regional and multilateral fora, including the UN, ASEAN Regional Forum, and IORA, a joint press release said on Thursday night.
The French assured Bangladesh of appropriate consideration to support Bangladesh's bid for a GSP+ facility beyond 2029 under the EU's new GSP Regulation, in conjunction with EU institutions and Member States, it said.
"They had an extensive exchange of views on the war in Ukraine and reaffirmed their paramount attachments to the principles enshrined in the UN Charter, including territorial integrity and sovereignty," the joint press release reads.
Bangladesh and France held the first bilateral political consultations Thursday in Dhaka. The two friendly countries celebrated the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations in 2022, and the launching of the Bilateral Political Consultations will serve as a hallmark of their friendship.
The Bangladesh delegation at the consultations was led by Kazi Russel Pervez, Director General (West Europe and European Union) at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The French delegation was headed by Bertrand Lortholary, Director for Asian Affairs of the French Ministry of Europe and Foreign Affairs. Ambassador of France to Bangladesh Marie Masdupuy and representatives from different ministries of the     
Bangladesh government also joined the consultations.
Both Bangladesh and France acknowledged the value of sustained and substantive cooperation and France has reasserted their will to build a "key partnership" in aviation, space and aerospace technology. Both sides recognized the absolute priority of addressing climate change related issues in their bilateral cooperation as well as in multilateral fora.
France wants to enhance cooperation with Bangladesh and will have "ever closer" cooperation with countries of the Indo-Pacific, "significantly with Bangladesh" to address major challenges in terms of climate change and security, says a visiting senior French official.
"It gives us a golden opportunity to review the common works we pursue together, decide new projects and initiatives across the board," Bertrand Lortholary, Director for Asian Affairs (General Political Directorate) at the French Ministry of Europe and Foreign Affairs told reporters.
"When we talk about security, we also talk about the security of maritime transport, traffic of goods on the oceans, and tackle together illegal fishing. We are also talking about the peacekeeping operations where Bangladesh has a prominent position," he said.
The countries affirmed their commitment to extend cooperation in political relations, development cooperation, trade and investment, defence cooperation, cooperation in science and technology including ICT and agriculture, cultural cooperation; cooperation in archaeology, diplomatic training in France, an exchange programme between diplomatic training academies and consular cooperation.
The Bangladesh side invited France to enhance investment in the country, particularly in food and agro-processing, advanced manufacturing, consumer electronics, automotive, leather, and pharmaceuticals.  
During the state visit of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to France in November 2021 at the invitation of the President of the French Republic Emmanuel Macron, both sides highlighted their shared will to develop and deepen all aspects of their partnership through regular political consultations for strategic guidance, the release mentioned.
Both sides also shared their views on various regional and international issues, including the voluntary, safe, dignified and sustainable return of the forcibly displaced Myanmar nationals, cooperation in the Indo-Pacific, cybercrime, counter-terrorism and violent extremism.
Both sides agreed that the second bilateral political consultations would take place in Paris.


