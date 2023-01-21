Not necessary to use  broker to apply for US visa: Embassy

The US Embassy in Dhaka in a media statement said on Friday that it is not necessary to use a visa broker to apply for a US visa.

The police in coordination with the US Embassy, Bangladesh on Friday have arrested six individuals who were selling fraudulent entry and exit stamps to US visa applicants.

Following that incident, the Embassy Spokesperson Jeff Ridenour in a statement said that the visa applicants are encouraged to complete their own



applications online, as all the information needed to make an application can be found on our website.

The best guidance for prospective visa applicants is to review information on the US, he said.

Embassy website, be prepared for their interview with any supporting documentation, and provide factual and truthful answers during the visa process and interviews, said the US Embassy in Dhaka in a media statement on Friday.

"We also caution prospective applicants that presenting false information and documents may not only result in a visa denial but may also result in an ineligibility that prevents future travel to the United States," it said.





















