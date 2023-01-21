Ctg dialysis patients' lives in jeopardy

CHATTOGRAM, Jan 20: Kidney patients in the port city have been facing untold miseries for undergoing regular dialysis, the only means for their survival.

The Ministry of Health set up two kidney dialysis centres in the National Kidney Institute and Chattogram Medical College Hospital (CMCH) under the Public Private Partnership (PPP) with the management of Indian organisation Sandor Medicaid Services Ltd.

The organsiation had set up 59 dialysis machines in the National Kidney Institute and 31 machines at CMCH.

The centres have been providing dialysis facilities to the kidney patients since 2017.

Meanwhile on January 17, Sandor has notified CMCH Dialysis centre that the services might be suspended within two days as a huge amount of outstanding remained unpaid. In the notice, they mentioned the amount at Tk 31 crore. As a result, the Sandor could not procure raw materials due to fund crisis. Besides, the organisation has failed to make payment of staff salaries timely due the fund crunch.

The Sandor has already informed the Health Ministry, PPP Authority and DGHS for making payment of arrears.

Following the crisis, dialysis services in CMCH centres remained suspended



for 3 hours last Thursday.

Meanwhile, the authorities had kept the kidney dialysis fees unchanged at the hospital following protests against a hike in fees for the life-saving medical service recently.

The Ministry gave directions regarding kidney dialysis fees. The patients would avail the subsidy in the dialysis fees.

The authorities took the decision after patients and their relatives staged demonstrations for three days from January 8 to January 10, protesting the high price of dialysis fees in front of the dialysis centre of the hospital.

A protester was arrested during protest against the increase in kidney dialysis fees on January 10 at the CMCH. Arrested Md Mostakim was capturing video during the protest as police attacked on the protesters.

A dialysis patient have to pay Tk 2,795 for the first two sessions of dialysis and Tk 510 for each of the remaining dialysis in a month.

According to the patients' relatives, the fee has recently been raised to Tk 2,935. Patients were asked to pay this fee four times and Tk 535 for each of the remaining dialysis treatments in a month.

According to the agreement with the Ministry of Health, the Indian company, Sandor, will continue its operations at this centre for ten years. The institution will use government space for the purpose. A patient has to pay about Tk 3,000 against kidney dialysis each time.

When contacted, M Manjur Rahman, Manager (Commercial) told the Daily Observer that the outstanding arrears now stands Tk 31 crore.

"We have been assured of early payment every time. But unfortunately it has remained unpaid," Manjur said.













