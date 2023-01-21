Video
World Bank MD due today

Published : Saturday, 21 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 109
Business Correspondent

World Bank Managing Director of Operations Axel van Trotsenburg arrives in Dhaka on Saturday on his first official visit to Bangladesh.
During his three-day visit, Axel will join a public event in Dhaka on January 22 to mark 50 years of the partnership between Bangladesh and the World Bank Group and celebrate the country's remarkable development achievements.
"Bangladesh has shown the world what can be done to dramatically reduce poverty through successful innovations in human development, women's empowerment,

and climate adaptation," said Axel van Trotsenburg. "The World Bank is proud of its 50-year partnership with Bangladesh and being part of the country's remarkable development journey. I look forward to my visit and to seeing these achievements firsthand."
Van Trotsenburg will meet with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal, and other senior government officials, civil society representatives, and development partners, and visit World Bank-supported projects.
He will be accompanied by Martin Raiser, World Bank Vice President for the South Asia Region.
The World Bank was among the first development partners to support Bangladesh after its independence. Since then, the Bank has committed about $39 billion, mostly in grants or concessional credits to Bangladesh. Bangladesh currently has the largest ongoing programme supported by the World Bank Group's International Development Association (IDA).


