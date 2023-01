JASHORE, Jan 20: A two-day long Purbo Paschim Literature Festival has begun in the town on Friday.

Writer Anwara Syed Haq inaugurated the festival in a function at RRF Training and Resource Centre here.

Editor of Purbo Paschim Ashraf Juel in the chair former President of Bangla Academy Mohammad Harun-ar-Rashid took part the function as the chief guest. -BSS