DMP arrests 42 for selling, consuming drugs in city

The members of the Detective Branch (DB) of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) in several anti-drug raids arrested a total of 42 people on charges of selling and consuming drugs during the last 24 hours till 6:00am on Friday.

The DB in association with local police carried out the drives simultaneously at different parts of the metropolis from 6:00am of January 19 to 6:00am on Friday, according to a DMP release.

In those separate anti-drug raids, police seized huge drugs from their possessions. -BSS

During the anti-drug raids, police seized 1,311 pieces of contraband Yaba tablets, 203 grams of heroin and 28.225 kilograms of cannabis (ganja) from their possessions, the release added. -BSS







