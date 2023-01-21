

A trailblazer for modern architecture in BD

After the introduction, the man seemed to me a cerebrally and logically sound person, truly secular and a profound thinker. As he is passionate and a true introvert, I always observed him evading human preoccupations, publicity, media coverage and fame. Wares has very strong analytical skills and always likes to express what he likes.

Although a diehard atheist, Wares believes in equal rights for believers of all religions. He has always raised his voice against social injustice, inequality, inhumanity, religious bigotry, and unlawful activities.

My impression of him has always been of a man who loves life and adores art, literature, music, photography, and cinema. The details of what Shamsul Wares does on any given day will of course vary, depending on the time of the year. However, most of the days for him will consist of many, if not all, of the following-- teaching, reading and watching movies for pleasure, reading for academic purposes, writing creatively, contemplating about diverse issues, giving interviews as well as contributing to meetings, seminars, conferences and workshops as a senior academic and one of Bangladesh's leading multidimensional personalities. Although approaching seventy-seven years, there is no sign of him slowing down.

Wares dislikes pretensions and his write-ups and presentations are devoid of exaggeration. If we look at his writings, we will see most of these are precise, thoughtful and contemplative. He is outspoken and bold in expressing the truth.

January 21 marks the 77th birth anniversary of Prof Wares. He was the professor of the Architecture Department of Bangladesh University of Engineering Technology (BUET). Reserved by nature, he became an outspoken liberal intellectual in the 1990s against reactionary nationalism and religious fundamentalism in Bangladesh. He is one of the foremost architects of the '70s, an era marked by accomplishments and revolutionary ideas. He can be considered as a modern architect with regards to content, material, form and shape.

Wares has designed many residential, institutional and public buildings. Outside his freelancing career, he served as president of The Institute of Architects, Bangladesh (IAB) for two terms and has led the Bangladesh delegation at five ARCASIA meetings. He was awarded the Life Time Achievement Award for Architectural Education by IAB in 2009.

Wares is a Bangladeshi born architect who worked under Louis I. Kahn, the American architect and his associate, Mazharul Islam, the father of Bengal Architecture. He is the Dean of School of Science and Technology, State University of Bangladesh, and an architectural consultant at Shisrikkhu Sthapati in Dhaka.



