Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 21 January, 2023, 7:49 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Vegetable farming becomes boon for Rajshahi slum households

Published : Saturday, 21 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 57

Vegetable farming becomes boon for Rajshahi slum households

Vegetable farming becomes boon for Rajshahi slum households

RAJSHAHI, Jan 20: Slum-dwelling households are seen contributing a lot towards ensuring food security through vegetable farming in small lands and rooftops of thatched houses in Rajshahi city.
After meeting up their respective family needs, they are earning money through selling the outputs regularly elevating their level of confidence.
Mainly, they launched the venture in response to the call of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina about the best uses of every inch of land to eradicate food crises caused by the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020.
In the initial stage, the families were given technical support along with the necessary farming inputs of indigenous vegetable seeds, organic fertilizer and caret on behalf of the Bangladesh Resource Centre for Indigenous Knowledge (BARCIK), a development and research organization.
Champa Rani, a resident of Namo Bhadra slum, said they are being benefited enormously after cultivating both winter and summer vegetables by adopting modern methods almost round the year.
"I cultivated bottle gourd, cucumber, and coriander according to my own choice this year, and I got expected production," she said, adding they are getting green, fresh and safe vegetables regularly protecting them from various diseases caused by malnutrition.
Rani said, "We have been producing chemical-free vegetables, using organic fertilizer. We are also selling some vegetables in the local market after meeting the family's demand."
Inspired, many other fellow people have expressed their interest in producing chemical-free vegetables by using organic methods.
In a choked voice, she stated that her previous life wasn't pleasant and she struggled to enhance her family income.
To get rid of poverty, she started growing vegetables on her homestead side by side rearing poultry and goats.
Currently, she can fulfill the nutrition demand of her family members with chemical-free vegetables from her own garden and milk, and meat from domestic animals. Shah Alam, a resident of Boharampur slum, has been cultivating safe vegetables, including bottle gourd, bean, ladies finger and green chili for the last two years and become successful in this field.
He distributes his vegetables among his fellow people after meeting his own family needs. "I also earn money through selling the harvested vegetables frequently," said Alam, a driver by profession.
"Organic farming is not only safe but also very profitable. If the weather is favorable and no natural disaster takes place, I can reap double profit from what I invest in growing vegetables," he explained.    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Purbo Paschim Lit Fest begins in Jashore
DMP arrests 42 for selling, consuming drugs in city
A trailblazer for modern architecture in BD
Dhaka’s air most polluted in world
Vegetable farming becomes boon for Rajshahi slum households
Instead of Shaheed Asad’s dream, country got autocracy: Saki
A large crowd gathered in the Dhaka International Trade Fair
Polytechnic student commits suicide in city


Latest News
Fall of government now a matter of time: Khondker Mosharraf
World Bank Managing Director arrives in Dhaka
Bangladesh logs 17 more Covid cases
Philippine bank appeals US court loss to Bangladesh
Govt hikes prices of gas, but must ensure uniterrupted supply: DCCI
Two held with Yaba pills in Rajshahi
Youth crushed under train in Sirajganj
Bangladesh reports one more dengue death
Without justice, chaos occurs: Anisul
Govt raises power tariff finding no other alternatives: Quader
Most Read News
News presenter Dr Natasha is no more
Mild to moderate cold wave sweeps parts of country
Six held for using forged visa stamps to get US visas
Govt taking anti-people decisions repeatedly: Nazrul Islam
BBC film on Modi's role in Gujarat riots 'propaganda,' says India
Foreigners' dictation on democracy won't be allowed: Quader
Beaute Buffet becomes title sponsor of Best of Chittagong Award
World Bank MD due Saturday
Dhaka, Paris keen to build partnership in aviation
US Embassy to host university fairs in Dhaka and Chattogram
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft