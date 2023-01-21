Instead of Shaheed Asad’s dream, country got autocracy: Saki

Convenor of Gono Songhoti Andolon Zunaid Saki attended a rally on Friday arranged by left-leaning student organisation Bangladesh Chhatra Federation at the foot of DU's Raju monument on the occasion of Shaheed Asad Day. There he railed against corruption in the government's ranks and the model of development being followed in the country.

"The office hours haven't decreased yet, the prices of essential goods have not fallen but the government claims that they have established Digital Bangladesh and now will establish Smart Bangladesh? The government is marking large infrastructures and mega projects as development but they are looting large amounts of money instead. On the other hand these projects are the projects from which they steal money," he said.

Bangladesh Chhatra Federation's president Moshiur Rahman Khan Richard presided over the rally while Saki attended the program as the chief guest.

"We have got independent Bangladesh but this is not the Bangladesh that Shaheed Asad dreamt. The spirit of Asad has been killed after independence and instead they established autocracy in this country," Saki added.

Thanking all who came to the rally from different units, Richard said, "We are living in such a country where we do not have our proper rights to speak. People have been suffering from unbearable financial problems. Government forces arrested a student some days ago who boldly spoke out about his rights and is now suffering."

At the end of the rally, a procession was brought out by the leaders and activists of Bangladesh Chhatra Federation. -UNB











