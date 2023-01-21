Video
Saturday, 21 January, 2023
Polytechnic student commits suicide in city

Published : Saturday, 21 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 72

A 22-year-old polytechnic student committed suicide by hanging himself in his house in Purbo Bhatara area of the capital on Thursday night, police said.
Hasan Shanto, was son of Abul Khayer and student of Civil Engineering discipline of a private polytechnic college in the capital. Mohammad Golam Mostafa, a Sub-Inspector of Bhatara Police Station, said on information they recovered the body hanging from the ceiling with a bed sheet in his room on Friday morning.
The reason behind the apparent suicide could not be known, the SI said, suspecting that the student might have faced problems from his family.     -UNB


