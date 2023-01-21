BD sees 4 more C-19 cases, zero death

Bangladesh reported 4 more Covid-19 cases in the 24 hours till Friday morning.

With the new number, the country's total caseload rose to 2,037,416, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

However, the official death toll from the disease remained unchanged at 29,441 as no new fatalities were reported.

The daily case test positivity increased to 0.41 per cent from Thursday's 0.32 per cent as 1,948 samples were tested.

The mortality rate remained unchanged at 1.45 per cent while the recovery rate rose to 97.70 per cent. -UNB









