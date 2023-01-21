Four officials of Islami Bank sent to jail

A Dhaka Court sent four senior officials of Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited (IBBL) to jail in connection with a case filed over spreading rumours about the bank and financial sector.

Metropolitan Magistrate Arfatul Rakib passed the order rejecting their bail prayer said GRO Alamgir Hossain on Friday night.

The accused four IBBL officers are executive vice-presidents - Sayeed Ullah and Shahidullah Majumder, bank's security department officer Habibur Rahman and Mosharraf Hossain, a former deputy managing director of Islami Bank. The DB police arrested them on Wednesday from different areas of the capital in a case filed under Digital Security Act (DSA) with Gulshan police station.

Sub Inspector Mafiz Uddin of the Detective Branch (DB) of police, also Investigation Officer (IO) produced the four before the court with a prayer to put those in police custody.

Abdul Kuddus, a deputy manager of S Alam group, filed the case with Gulshan Police Station on January 5 under the DSA alleging that some are spreading false information about Islami Bank.