Saturday, 21 January, 2023
US Embassy to host univ fairs in Dhaka, Ctg

Published : Saturday, 21 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Diplomatic Correspondent

The US Embassy in Dhaka is set to arrange the US university fairs in Dhaka and Chattogram through its EducationUSA platform in partnership with the EdPrograms.
According to a media statement, the first fair will be held at Radisson Blu Chattogram Bay View on January 29 and the second one at Inter Continental Dhaka on January 31.
Anyone who wants to attend the events needs to register at https://forms.gle/aFAEzJmfJQ2wKoH78 for Chattogram fair and https://forms.gle/BxpHge2zEuhkPVF88 for Dhaka.
The fairs will include interactive discussions and one-on-one fireside chat opportunities for students to engage with US university admissions recruiters, EducationUSA advisors, and US Embassy officials.
The programme aims to provide prospective students, teachers, and college counsellors with a unique opportunity to learn about the US higher education application process from admissions officers from 12 accredited higher education institutions.
From their booths, US institutions of higher education will give information on admissions and scholarship opportunities.


