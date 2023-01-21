No alternative to oust AL govt to restore democracy: Mosharraf



Members of Zia-ur-Rahman Foundation distribute winter clothes and blankets among women and children in observance of 87 birth anniversary of its founder at BNP Naya Paltan Central Office in the city on Friday. photo : Observer

"Bangladesh has now been facing various crises as there is no democracy and voting and other rights of people while the economy is on the brink of collapse. That's why the nation is now on a movement to restore democracy. There's no alternative to removing the current regime to do that," he said.

Speaking at a discussion, the BNP leader also called upon the people to unite to oust the government through a fierce movement.

Bangladesh Smmalita Peshajibi Parishad, a platform of pro-BNP professionals, arranged the programme at the Jatiya Press Club, marking the 87th birth anniversary of BNP founder Ziaur Rahman. Mosharraf, a BNP standing committee member, said those who talked about the spirit of the liberation war have destroyed democracy, snatched people's voting and all other rights, and ruined the economy and all the state institutions.

"People are now saying those who have destroyed democracy, won't be able to restore it. Those who have destroyed the economy through plundering, corruption and siphoning off money abroad, can't fix it. Those who destroyed the judiciary through politicisation can't ensure the independence and neutrality of the judiciary," he observed.

The BNP leader also said where there is Awami League, there is no democracy as the party destroyed democracy whenever it came to power, and it has annihilated democracy. "But the history of BNP is the history of the restoration of democracy." -UNB













BNP standing committee member Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain on Friday said there is no alternative to removing the current government to restore democracy and overcome the country's political and economic crisis."Bangladesh has now been facing various crises as there is no democracy and voting and other rights of people while the economy is on the brink of collapse. That's why the nation is now on a movement to restore democracy. There's no alternative to removing the current regime to do that," he said.Speaking at a discussion, the BNP leader also called upon the people to unite to oust the government through a fierce movement.Bangladesh Smmalita Peshajibi Parishad, a platform of pro-BNP professionals, arranged the programme at the Jatiya Press Club, marking the 87th birth anniversary of BNP founder Ziaur Rahman. Mosharraf, a BNP standing committee member, said those who talked about the spirit of the liberation war have destroyed democracy, snatched people's voting and all other rights, and ruined the economy and all the state institutions."People are now saying those who have destroyed democracy, won't be able to restore it. Those who have destroyed the economy through plundering, corruption and siphoning off money abroad, can't fix it. Those who destroyed the judiciary through politicisation can't ensure the independence and neutrality of the judiciary," he observed.The BNP leader also said where there is Awami League, there is no democracy as the party destroyed democracy whenever it came to power, and it has annihilated democracy. "But the history of BNP is the history of the restoration of democracy." -UNB