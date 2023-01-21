Video
Saturday, 21 January, 2023, 7:47 PM
BD democracy won’t run according to foreigners wish: Quader

Published : Saturday, 21 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 63
Staff Correspondent

Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Friday said Bangladesh's democracy will not run according to anyone's order and there is no obstacle for foreigners to come to observe the elections in Bangladesh.
He also said, "The foreigners have not said anything about the caretaker government as there is no caretaker system in their countries. BNP complains to foreigners but those foreigners also say nothing in favor of BNP. Our country, our democracy and we will run our democracy here."
Obaidul Quader said these while speaking as the chief guest at the distribution programme of winter clothes organized by the party's Relief and Social Welfare Sub-committee at the central party office of 23 Bangabandhu Avenue on Friday afternoon.
Regarding the role of foreigners in the electoral system, the Road Transport and Bridges minister said, "Sheikh Hasina has welcomed them as observers of how we conduct elections. Whether they come from America, come from Europe, wherever the observer wants to come from. There are no obstacles here. There are no bans for anyone here."
Claiming that there is no practice of democracy in BNP, he said that the leaders of the party do not remember when the last council of BNP was held. They come again to teach democracy to Awami League. They should be ashamed of it.
Terming the caretaker government as a dead issue, the minister said that the next election will be free, impartial, fair and participatory. The government will only perform routine duties then.
Quader said, "We do not conspire but are victims of conspiracies. We don't believe in the politics of killing but we get killed again and again. This is the reality of Bangladesh."
AL Relief and Social Welfare Secretary Md Aminul Islam Amin, Health Affairs Secretary Dr Rokeya Sultana and Central Member Golam Rabbani Chinu also spoke in the programme.


