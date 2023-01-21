Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 21 January, 2023, 7:47 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Bangabandhu’s ‘Kudrat-e-Khuda Commission’ is foundation of Smart BD: Matia

Published : Saturday, 21 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 78
Staff Correspondent

Awami League (AL) Presidium Member Matia Chowdhury, also Deputy Leader of Jatiya Sangsad, on Friday has considered Kudrat-e-Khuda Education Commission formed by Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman as the foundation of Smart Bangladesh.
In a discussion at the TSC Auditorium of Dhaka University, she said, "Bangabandhu formed the Kudrat-e-Khuda Education Commission to radically change the education system, so that the boys and girls of this country are science-minded and possess advanced thinking."
"Kudrat-e-Khuda Education Commission is the cornerstone of the Smart Bangladesh outlined by our Prime Minister now," she added.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Four officials of Islami Bank sent to jail
US Embassy to host univ fairs in Dhaka, Ctg
No alternative to oust AL govt to restore democracy: Mosharraf
BD democracy won’t run according to foreigners wish: Quader
Bangabandhu’s ‘Kudrat-e-Khuda Commission’ is foundation of Smart BD: Matia
Fugitive murder convict held in Dhaka
Matarbari plant to go for experimental generation in Dec: Nasrul
Chief of Army Staff Gen SM Shafiuddin Ahmed distributing prizes


Latest News
Fall of government now a matter of time: Khondker Mosharraf
World Bank Managing Director arrives in Dhaka
Bangladesh logs 17 more Covid cases
Philippine bank appeals US court loss to Bangladesh
Govt hikes prices of gas, but must ensure uniterrupted supply: DCCI
Two held with Yaba pills in Rajshahi
Youth crushed under train in Sirajganj
Bangladesh reports one more dengue death
Without justice, chaos occurs: Anisul
Govt raises power tariff finding no other alternatives: Quader
Most Read News
News presenter Dr Natasha is no more
Mild to moderate cold wave sweeps parts of country
Six held for using forged visa stamps to get US visas
Govt taking anti-people decisions repeatedly: Nazrul Islam
BBC film on Modi's role in Gujarat riots 'propaganda,' says India
Foreigners' dictation on democracy won't be allowed: Quader
Beaute Buffet becomes title sponsor of Best of Chittagong Award
World Bank MD due Saturday
Dhaka, Paris keen to build partnership in aviation
US Embassy to host university fairs in Dhaka and Chattogram
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft