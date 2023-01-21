Bangabandhu’s ‘Kudrat-e-Khuda Commission’ is foundation of Smart BD: Matia

Awami League (AL) Presidium Member Matia Chowdhury, also Deputy Leader of Jatiya Sangsad, on Friday has considered Kudrat-e-Khuda Education Commission formed by Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman as the foundation of Smart Bangladesh.

In a discussion at the TSC Auditorium of Dhaka University, she said, "Bangabandhu formed the Kudrat-e-Khuda Education Commission to radically change the education system, so that the boys and girls of this country are science-minded and possess advanced thinking."

"Kudrat-e-Khuda Education Commission is the cornerstone of the Smart Bangladesh outlined by our Prime Minister now," she added.











