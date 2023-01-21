Fugitive murder convict held in Dhaka

A fugitive who was sentenced to life in prison over his involvement in a murder has been arrested by the Rapid Action Battalion in Dhaka's Uttara.

The convict, Ruhul Amin Ledu, was the leader of a robbery gang called 'Gangchil Bahini' and has been absconding for the last 10 years, according to the RAB.

Ledu was arrested during a raid in the House Building area after spending 10 years on the run. At least five arrest warrants were issued against him on robbery charges, the RAB-4 said in a statement on Friday.

During interrogation, Ledu said that the gang, 'Gangchil Bahini', was formed by Anwar Hossain alias Anar and committed a range of crimes in Savar's Amin Bazar and its surrounding areas. The gang was named after the seagull as it was based on a vast, waterlogged part of Savar.

The gang later broadened its dominion to both sides of the Turag and Buriganga rivers.

Ledu started to lead a faction of the robbery gang after its chief Anwar died.

The members of his gang committed various crimes, including extortion, drug trading, robbery and murder, in Amin Bazar, Gabtoli, Bhakurta, Kaundia, Beribadh, Keraniganj and Mohammadpur, the RAB said.

Ledu was jailed for life over the murder of Bashir Uddin Basu, a resident of the Shah Ali Police Station area in Dhaka, in 2012. Ledu admitted his role in the murder and five other robberies.

He went into hiding after the murder. He had been moving around in various disguises over the last 10 years to evade law enforcement, according to the RAB. -bdnews24.com














