Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 21 January, 2023, 7:47 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Fugitive murder convict held in Dhaka

Published : Saturday, 21 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 50

A fugitive who was sentenced to life in prison over his involvement in a murder has been arrested by the Rapid Action Battalion in Dhaka's Uttara.
The convict, Ruhul Amin Ledu, was the leader of a robbery gang called 'Gangchil Bahini' and has been absconding for the last 10 years, according to the RAB.
Ledu was arrested during a raid in the House Building area after spending 10 years on the run. At least five arrest warrants were issued against him on robbery charges, the RAB-4 said in a statement on Friday.
During interrogation, Ledu said that the gang, 'Gangchil Bahini', was formed by Anwar Hossain alias Anar and committed a range of crimes in Savar's Amin Bazar and its surrounding areas. The gang was named after the seagull as it was based on a vast, waterlogged part of Savar.
The gang later broadened its dominion to both sides of the Turag and Buriganga rivers.
Ledu started to lead a faction of the robbery gang after its chief Anwar died.
The members of his gang committed various crimes, including extortion, drug trading, robbery and murder, in Amin Bazar, Gabtoli, Bhakurta, Kaundia, Beribadh, Keraniganj and Mohammadpur, the RAB said.
Ledu was jailed for life over the murder of Bashir Uddin Basu, a resident of the Shah Ali Police Station area in Dhaka, in 2012. Ledu admitted his role in the murder and five other robberies.
He went into hiding after the murder. He had been moving around in various disguises over the last 10 years to evade law enforcement, according to the RAB.     -bdnews24.com


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Four officials of Islami Bank sent to jail
US Embassy to host univ fairs in Dhaka, Ctg
No alternative to oust AL govt to restore democracy: Mosharraf
BD democracy won’t run according to foreigners wish: Quader
Bangabandhu’s ‘Kudrat-e-Khuda Commission’ is foundation of Smart BD: Matia
Fugitive murder convict held in Dhaka
Matarbari plant to go for experimental generation in Dec: Nasrul
Chief of Army Staff Gen SM Shafiuddin Ahmed distributing prizes


Latest News
Fall of government now a matter of time: Khondker Mosharraf
World Bank Managing Director arrives in Dhaka
Bangladesh logs 17 more Covid cases
Philippine bank appeals US court loss to Bangladesh
Govt hikes prices of gas, but must ensure uniterrupted supply: DCCI
Two held with Yaba pills in Rajshahi
Youth crushed under train in Sirajganj
Bangladesh reports one more dengue death
Without justice, chaos occurs: Anisul
Govt raises power tariff finding no other alternatives: Quader
Most Read News
News presenter Dr Natasha is no more
Mild to moderate cold wave sweeps parts of country
Six held for using forged visa stamps to get US visas
Govt taking anti-people decisions repeatedly: Nazrul Islam
BBC film on Modi's role in Gujarat riots 'propaganda,' says India
Foreigners' dictation on democracy won't be allowed: Quader
Beaute Buffet becomes title sponsor of Best of Chittagong Award
World Bank MD due Saturday
Dhaka, Paris keen to build partnership in aviation
US Embassy to host university fairs in Dhaka and Chattogram
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft