4 killed, 12 injured in road accidents

At least four people were killed and a dozen of others injured in separate road accidents in Gazipur and Gaibandha on Friday.

Our Gazipur Correspondent reports three people including two college students died in separate road accidents in Kaliakoir and Sreepur upazilas of Gazipur on Friday morning.

The deceased were identified as Mia Chan, 60, a labourer of Nagarpur upazila in Tangail, Shakil Hossain, 18, of Kishoreganj and Siam, 18, of Phulbaria village in Kapasia.

The accident happened at about 9:30am on Friday on Dumni-Pagla Bridge under Prahladpur union of the upazila. Sreepur Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Mohammad Moniruzzaman confirmed.

Deceased Siam, 18, was the son of Solaiman Hossain of village Fulbaria under Kapasia upazila in Gazipur district, while Shakil Hossain, 18, hailed from Pakundia in Kishoreganj district. It was primarily learnt that both of them were the students of BGMEA College in Gazipur.

OC Mohammad Moniruzzaman said a speeding motorcycle, carrying the two deceased college students, collided with the railing of Dumni-Pagla Bridge in Prahladpur union of the upazila while getting onto the bridge at about 9:30am on Friday, leaving both the motorcycle driver and rider dead on the spot. Police have been sent to the spot. Legal steps would be taken in this regard.

Meanwhile, Kalikoir Police Station Inspector Abul Bashar said Mia Chan, who was on a CNG-run auto-rickshaw, was going to Kaliakoir from Mawna around 9:30pm when a truck coming from the opposite direction hit the vehicle he was on. He died on the spot. Police recovered the body and sent it to family members.

Our Gaibandha Correspondent added that a passenger was killed and 12 others were injured in a road accident in Jamalerhaat area of the Sundarganj-Rangpur regional highway under Sundarganj upazila in the district on Friday.

The deceased was Rafiqul Islam, son of Naya Miah, at Dhaniar Kura village of Sarbananda union under Sundarganj upazila. He was a lawyer.

Police said the accident occurred as a Rangpur-bound passenger bus from Sundarganj overturned on the side of the road while passing a covered van coming from the opposite direction. As a result, one passenger of the bus was killed on the spot and 12 others were injured.

On information, the members of Fire Service and Civil Defence station from Sundarganj rushed to the spot, rescued the injured and sent them to Rangpur Medical College Hospital.

Officer-in-Charge of Sundarganj Police Station Sarker Iftekharul Mokaddem confirmed the incident and said they seized the bus.











