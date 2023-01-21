Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 21 January, 2023, 7:47 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

PM postpones Scouts event for Ijtema

Published : Saturday, 21 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 79

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has postponed her pre-scheduled programme of Bangladesh Scouts, slated for Saturday in Gazipur, to allow smooth movement of devotees in Bishwa Ijtema.
"The Prime Minister's pre-scheduled programme of Bangladesh Scouts in Gazipur has been postponed to ensure smooth movement of devotees in Bishwa Ijtema," said Prime Minister's Deputy Press Secretary Hasan Jahid Tusher.
The premier was scheduled to attend the 32nd Asia-Pacific and 11th National Scout Jamboree on Saturday at the National Scout Training Centre, Mouchak, Gazipur.
But the second phase of Bishwa Ijtema, one of the largest Muslim congregations of the world, began on early Friday on the bank of the Turag River in Tongi, on the outskirts of the capital.
This phase of the 56th edition of Bishwa Ijtema will continue till Sunday.
The first phase of the Ijtema took place at the same venue on January 13-15 last.     -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Four officials of Islami Bank sent to jail
US Embassy to host univ fairs in Dhaka, Ctg
No alternative to oust AL govt to restore democracy: Mosharraf
BD democracy won’t run according to foreigners wish: Quader
Bangabandhu’s ‘Kudrat-e-Khuda Commission’ is foundation of Smart BD: Matia
Fugitive murder convict held in Dhaka
Matarbari plant to go for experimental generation in Dec: Nasrul
Chief of Army Staff Gen SM Shafiuddin Ahmed distributing prizes


Latest News
Fall of government now a matter of time: Khondker Mosharraf
World Bank Managing Director arrives in Dhaka
Bangladesh logs 17 more Covid cases
Philippine bank appeals US court loss to Bangladesh
Govt hikes prices of gas, but must ensure uniterrupted supply: DCCI
Two held with Yaba pills in Rajshahi
Youth crushed under train in Sirajganj
Bangladesh reports one more dengue death
Without justice, chaos occurs: Anisul
Govt raises power tariff finding no other alternatives: Quader
Most Read News
News presenter Dr Natasha is no more
Mild to moderate cold wave sweeps parts of country
Six held for using forged visa stamps to get US visas
Govt taking anti-people decisions repeatedly: Nazrul Islam
BBC film on Modi's role in Gujarat riots 'propaganda,' says India
Foreigners' dictation on democracy won't be allowed: Quader
Beaute Buffet becomes title sponsor of Best of Chittagong Award
World Bank MD due Saturday
Dhaka, Paris keen to build partnership in aviation
US Embassy to host university fairs in Dhaka and Chattogram
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft