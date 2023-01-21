PM postpones Scouts event for Ijtema

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has postponed her pre-scheduled programme of Bangladesh Scouts, slated for Saturday in Gazipur, to allow smooth movement of devotees in Bishwa Ijtema.

"The Prime Minister's pre-scheduled programme of Bangladesh Scouts in Gazipur has been postponed to ensure smooth movement of devotees in Bishwa Ijtema," said Prime Minister's Deputy Press Secretary Hasan Jahid Tusher.

The premier was scheduled to attend the 32nd Asia-Pacific and 11th National Scout Jamboree on Saturday at the National Scout Training Centre, Mouchak, Gazipur.

But the second phase of Bishwa Ijtema, one of the largest Muslim congregations of the world, began on early Friday on the bank of the Turag River in Tongi, on the outskirts of the capital.

This phase of the 56th edition of Bishwa Ijtema will continue till Sunday.

The first phase of the Ijtema took place at the same venue on January 13-15 last. -UNB











