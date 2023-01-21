

Police must not turn into predators

However, the HRW report has exposed APBN�s alarming transformation from a protector to a predator. Some 40 displaced Rohingya refugees stationed in Cox�s Bazaar camps were interviewed. According to the rights body, the interviewed refugees were apparently detained on fabricated grounds for trafficking Yaba, and as many as 16 cases of serious police abuse have been reported.

What is even more appalling - most victims are compelled to bribe APBN members to avert such police abuse. At different stages they have to pay a different amount - ranging from Tk 10,000 to Tk 40,000 to avoid indiscriminate arrest and for the release of a detained family member.



Such horrific image of APBN has once again laid bare the extent of nexus between police and corruption in our society and the authority given to the police are indisputably being abused in various types of corruption in recent times.

We, however, believe police personnel�s frequent involvements in such rampant extortion cases are not only breach of professional commitment, but also an ominous sign of decaying ethics and values.

Let alone the case of Rohingya camps, the news of involvement of police personnel in crimes excluding extortion, ransom , drug abuse and even mugging has repeatedly struck headlines on various occasions recently.

The decaying state of our elite law enforcement agency calls for immediate reform within the force. We believe, had earlier misdeeds by police personnel been properly handled, recent cases of extortion by corrupt police officials at the Rohingya camps could have been prevented.

Most importantly, such moral decay in a disciplined force entrusted with greater public service has already eroded the very fibre of our society by shaking the fundamental pillar of good governance and rule of law. And particularly when RAB - one of the elite wings of our law enforcement agencies - is desperately trying to overcome western sanctions.

Such malice on the part of APBN will no doubt carry a damaging message both at home and abroad. Moreover, people�s trust and confidence on police will only drop further, unless police administration does not awake from the state of deep slumber to free the department of mounting corruption.

Strict supervision, monitoring, exemplary punishment and the will to put an end to the culture of impunity are the needs of the hour to

Reform the police force. We call for immediate departmental action to be taken against all alleged APBN officials involved in extortion cases at the Rohingya camps.











