Dear Sir

Japanese encephalitis virus has been detected in 36 districts of the country. Many have been affected. Last year the highest number of patients were identified in the Rajshahi division. In the last five years, 12 thousand 172 samples were tested and 388 people were identified as infected with this virus. Although the rate of infection is low, the severity of the disease is not low. Patients suffering from Japanese encephalitis suffer from various physical complications. People infected with this disease may even die.



It is known that at least 79 people have died due to this disease in the last 4 years. There is no end to the suffering of the people of the country due to the outbreak of dengue disease. Like Japanese encephalitis, dengue is also a mosquito-borne disease. The highest number of patients died due to dengue in 2022. Last year, a total of 281 patients died due to dengue. People need to be made aware of Japanese encephalitis disease. Citizens should be informed about disease prevention strategies. A clear idea should be given about what measures to take when someone is infected with this disease. Concerned people should be careful not to spread unnecessary fear among people while doing the work of creating awareness.



Ashikujaman Syed,

Research Assistant,

Centre for Research Innovation and Development (CRID)







