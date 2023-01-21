Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 21 January, 2023, 7:46 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Op-Ed

Japanese encephalitis

Published : Saturday, 21 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 60

Dear Sir
Japanese encephalitis virus has been detected in 36 districts of the country. Many have been affected. Last year the highest number of patients were identified in the Rajshahi division. In the last five years, 12 thousand 172 samples were tested and 388 people were identified as infected with this virus. Although the rate of infection is low, the severity of the disease is not low. Patients suffering from Japanese encephalitis suffer from various physical complications. People infected with this disease may even die.

It is known that at least 79 people have died due to this disease in the last 4 years. There is no end to the suffering of the people of the country due to the outbreak of dengue disease. Like Japanese encephalitis, dengue is also a mosquito-borne disease. The highest number of patients died due to dengue in 2022. Last year, a total of 281 patients died due to dengue. People need to be made aware of Japanese encephalitis disease. Citizens should be informed about disease prevention strategies. A clear idea should be given about what measures to take when someone is infected with this disease. Concerned people should be careful not to spread unnecessary fear among people while doing the work of creating awareness.

Ashikujaman Syed,
Research Assistant,
Centre for Research Innovation and Development (CRID)


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Japanese encephalitis
Use of AC in winter       
Digital addiction and us
People’s expectations from Awami League
Harnessing potentials of the country’s IT Industry
Significance of Donald Lu’s Bangladesh visit
Sanitation at schools
EU preps Iran sanctions amid focus on Revolutionary Guards


Latest News
Fall of government now a matter of time: Khondker Mosharraf
World Bank Managing Director arrives in Dhaka
Bangladesh logs 17 more Covid cases
Philippine bank appeals US court loss to Bangladesh
Govt hikes prices of gas, but must ensure uniterrupted supply: DCCI
Two held with Yaba pills in Rajshahi
Youth crushed under train in Sirajganj
Bangladesh reports one more dengue death
Without justice, chaos occurs: Anisul
Govt raises power tariff finding no other alternatives: Quader
Most Read News
News presenter Dr Natasha is no more
Mild to moderate cold wave sweeps parts of country
Six held for using forged visa stamps to get US visas
Govt taking anti-people decisions repeatedly: Nazrul Islam
BBC film on Modi's role in Gujarat riots 'propaganda,' says India
Foreigners' dictation on democracy won't be allowed: Quader
Beaute Buffet becomes title sponsor of Best of Chittagong Award
World Bank MD due Saturday
Dhaka, Paris keen to build partnership in aviation
US Embassy to host university fairs in Dhaka and Chattogram
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft