

Use of AC in winter



For a long time, AC has been put to use as a cooling appliance that keeps us comfortable during summers. But is it of no use in winter? Surely not. In winter also AC can give us the same comfort by producing heat which makes our houses comfortable and warm during the cold season.



Asked for comments on this topic, A M Atiqullah, chief instructor of refrigeration and air conditioning department in Dhaka Polytechnic Institute has said that, "AC can be used as a heater in winter season. Not all ACs can be used as heaters. Only those ACs which come fitted with a Heat Pump are appropriate for use as a heater". He also has said that When the heat mode is turned on, the Air Conditioner unit produces warm air.





During winters, a lot of humidity gathers on the doors and windows. Running the air conditioner will help in dehumidifying the air in the house, this will also keep doors and windows clear.



Thus AC as a heater is a great choice. Running AC in winter season ensures that it remains in good working condition as electronic devices should not remain unused for a lot. This also makes sure that the AC fan is not back-up by ice, dust, snow, etc. Besides, it also saves space in the rooms.

When we use AC as a heater in winter, it also saves the extra space, which would have been taken by any heating equipment.



- Ali Abdullah Tanvir, Ex student of Dhaka Polytechnic Institute

