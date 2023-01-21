Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 21 January, 2023, 7:46 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Op-Ed

Use of AC in winter       

Published : Saturday, 21 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 97
Ali Abdullah Tanvir

Use of AC in winter       

Use of AC in winter       

The demand of air conditioner (AC) is rising drastically in Bangladesh. In 2021, the demand for air conditioning devices in Bangladesh amounted to approximately 208 thousand units, the second highest number of the past decade. Apart from the higher class people, the tendency of buying this appliance is increasing significantly among the middle and lower-middle class people. Fulfilling this huge need, many domestic companies and brands are now making AC in the country like Walton, Rangs,Vision  etc. The sudden change in the weather and getting warmer day by day is one of the main reasons behind this market growth.

For a long time, AC has been put to use as a cooling appliance that keeps us comfortable during summers. But is it of no use in winter? Surely not. In winter also AC can give us the same comfort by producing heat which makes our houses comfortable and warm during the cold season.

Asked for comments on this topic, A M Atiqullah, chief instructor of refrigeration and air conditioning department in Dhaka Polytechnic Institute has said that, "AC can be used as a heater in winter season. Not all ACs can be used as heaters. Only those ACs which come fitted with a Heat Pump are appropriate for use as a heater". He also has said that When the heat mode is turned on, the Air Conditioner unit produces warm air.


During winters, a lot of humidity gathers on the doors and windows. Running the air conditioner will help in dehumidifying the air in the house, this will also keep doors and windows clear.

Thus AC as a heater is a great choice. Running AC in winter season ensures that it remains in good working condition as electronic devices should not remain unused for a lot. This also makes sure that the AC fan is not back-up by ice, dust, snow, etc. Besides, it also saves space in the rooms.
When we use AC as a heater in winter, it also saves the extra space, which would have been taken by any heating equipment.

- Ali Abdullah Tanvir, Ex student of Dhaka Polytechnic Institute


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Japanese encephalitis
Use of AC in winter       
Digital addiction and us
People’s expectations from Awami League
Harnessing potentials of the country’s IT Industry
Significance of Donald Lu’s Bangladesh visit
Sanitation at schools
EU preps Iran sanctions amid focus on Revolutionary Guards


Latest News
Fall of government now a matter of time: Khondker Mosharraf
World Bank Managing Director arrives in Dhaka
Bangladesh logs 17 more Covid cases
Philippine bank appeals US court loss to Bangladesh
Govt hikes prices of gas, but must ensure uniterrupted supply: DCCI
Two held with Yaba pills in Rajshahi
Youth crushed under train in Sirajganj
Bangladesh reports one more dengue death
Without justice, chaos occurs: Anisul
Govt raises power tariff finding no other alternatives: Quader
Most Read News
News presenter Dr Natasha is no more
Mild to moderate cold wave sweeps parts of country
Six held for using forged visa stamps to get US visas
Govt taking anti-people decisions repeatedly: Nazrul Islam
BBC film on Modi's role in Gujarat riots 'propaganda,' says India
Foreigners' dictation on democracy won't be allowed: Quader
Beaute Buffet becomes title sponsor of Best of Chittagong Award
World Bank MD due Saturday
Dhaka, Paris keen to build partnership in aviation
US Embassy to host university fairs in Dhaka and Chattogram
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft