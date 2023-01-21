

Digital addiction and us



Digital Cocaine:

The current online addiction is called digital cocaine by psychologists. A survey showed that many of those who use Facebook say whether a new notification or notification has arrived! Thinking about this all the time, they don't seem to notice how the hours pass. There is no difference between a drug addict and an excessive online user.



A study found similar changes in the brains of drug addicts and heavy online users. Both people have a type of weight meter at the front of the brain. When there is excessive online use and drug addiction, the weight meters in the brain start to lose control. From losing control, people's emotions, attention and decisions are impaired. Social media is ruining you.



A chemical called dopamine is released in the human brain, but when something happens more thrilling than expected, the flow of dopamine gradually increases. Addiction is the acceptance of expectations beyond what is needed.



Impairs attention:

Too much social media addiction destroys our attention span. Every time we are busy working online or doing other tasks, we make a confused decision whether the mobile next to us is ringing or not. Sometimes it seems that someone is calling over the mobile in our pocket or the mobile is vibrating. But when you take out the mobile phone from your pocket, you can see that there is no call or vibration. But we are falling into its addiction or brain syndrome.



In fact, we are getting involved in social media in anti-social activities. We are regularly addicted to excessive online use in streets, shops, main roads, mosques, rooftops. I saw a boy who chatted continuously with his mobile. He was crossing the road, when a brick hit his leg, the mobile phone fell into the water! It is difficult to say how many such incidents we have to see around us! That means the condition of excessive onlineusers is worse than drug addiction.



Nowadays our generation indulges in unbridled promiscuity and anti-social behaviour and there's no denying in this regard! We're all good boys. I do not consume alcohol or any intoxicants. But we see more serious issues. We only think that alcohol, gaja, yaba, phencidil, cannabis, heroin and many other addictive substances are addictive! But that's not the point. Even if there are steps in this national law, online anti-sociality is not covered by the law. We have to take these steps on our own responsibility or our own law, otherwise we will not have any difference with people addicted in alcohol or drugs.



Porn videos and anti-social online sites keep us trapped in a web.As a result of consumption of drugs or intoxicants, a type of liquid called dopamine is released in the human brain. Excessive expectation of need turns into addictionwhich has an adverse effect on our brain. Again, when excessive dopamine is released, the brain becomes sensitive to dopamine. As a result, it no longer works as before.



Porn, like a drug, can easily give the viewer a momentary pleasure by flooding the brain with dopamine. Brain scans of porn addicts and drug addicts have shown that their brain structure is exactly the same. Dopamine flows through the brain pulse creating new pathways to reward. As a result, the brain wants to go back to the activity that first released dopamine, craving that dopamine again and again.



Because of this, once experience results in repeated addictions. And therefore, drug addiction, internet addiction and addiction to other things seriously damage the lust. The scary thing is - the more addicted a person is, the more damage their brain does and the harder it is for them to recover. It is mostly seen in adults. It is us youths who have stepped into this trap and are on the path to our own destruction.



Are only young people addicted? No. Not a single child is left out. The data enabled mobile is picked up and quickly some negative images are flashed in front of the child's eyes. So his brain is taking in what he is seeing. He will also be a part of youth society. Internet became available around 2010-2011. Multimedia phones reach everyone's hands. Along with that, the 'item song' culture started in the movies. Since this time, porn sites have spread like an epidemic in the country.



Think once, how many times Facebook has ruined the taste and time of life, killed the will to live, created instability, chaos. You start to think that friends are taking pictures in expensive restaurants and spreading them on social media, seeing pictures of trips abroad, you are disturbed and restless. When friends are posting imaginary happiness on Facebook you are upset and embarrassed. It seems that you have done nothing in life. Desperate, despondent! A sense of frustration grips us.



Internet today is like a minefield. Every step has to be put with extreme caution. It has both good and bad sides. Also, modern media, YouTube and other sites promote programmes that are brought from other cultures. This includes youth and other social groups. It has an impact on the stage. Social values are also intertwined with the current technology. What we see or what we learn affects the real society through ourselves. We should make the Internet world a positive step. Be careful that there is no negative impact on our lives and social values.



- The writer is a student, Department of Law,Bangladesh Open University.











































