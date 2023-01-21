

People’s expectations from Awami League

However, the nation's expectations from Awami League are much higher than this. The daughter of Bangabandhu Sheikh Hasina is now leading this party. There has been a lot of development in the country, there have been many mega projects, and the government has handled the corona pandemic well. Apart from this, there have been many positive achievements. But in some cases, there is a shortfall in meeting people's expectations.



Awami League is a large party. It's not individualistic, it's a team. From that point in Awami League, some distance has been created between civil society, intellectuals, journalists, teachers, the middle class and the working masses. This distance must be solved. As much as Bangabandhu's Awami League was involved with the people, it seems to have moved away from it. Some have shifted to businessmen, to the bureaucracy and to those who play a role in the administration of the state. But there are two opposing trends. It will be better if this matter is coordinated.



TCB products are being sold by trucks in different areas. It is positive that the government is trying to provide goods at lower prices. But when you see a long line behind this truck, it means that these people were not meant to be like this. The matter should be looked into. Awami League President Sheikh Hasina mentioned, "Criticisms will come, there will be conspiracies, but Awami League leaders and workers will definitely move forward unitedly to face those conspiracies." That is what we want. Highlighting the various development activities of the government to the nation, Sheikh Hasina informed the plan of AL to build a smart Bangladesh in the coming days. She reiterated Bangladesh will not go backward, Bangladesh will go forward, and we will fulfill the dream of the father of the nation.



The government led by Awami League president Sheikh Hasina completed 14 years of serving three consecutive terms. During this period, the success and achievements of the government are not less. The opponents of the government have continuously complained about the lack of democracy in the country. On the other hand, there is no question about the tremendous development of the country. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is handling the challenge of maintaining political stability in Bangladesh during the global crisis and managing the country very well.



Awami League President Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina came to power for the third time in a row after an incredible victory in the 11th parliamentary elections and started a new government with a bunch of new faces.



An elevated expressway is also in progress. Bangabandhu Tunnel under the Karnaphuli River of Chattogram is waiting for the inauguration. Bangladesh has announced its position in space as well. The launch of the Bangabandhu satellite has added a new dimension to our science and technology. The map of Bangladesh and India has changed as a result of the enclave exchange agreement between these two countries. Bangladesh's maritime boundary has increased with the victory in the International Court of Disputed Maritime Boundary.

The example of a party coming to power for the third consecutive term is rare in the world. Awami League has promised to take Bangladesh further in the progress of prosperity. In the last 14 years, a new trend of economic and infrastructure development has been created.



Undoubtedly, the support of young voters played a major role in the absolute victory of the Awami League-led Grand Alliance in the 11th National Assembly elections. According to the information of the electoral manifesto prepared by Awami League for the 11th National Parliament elections, about one-third of the total population of the country is young. Now employment must be created for this huge working population. According to the manifesto, the Awami League government has to reform the traditional education system to ensure the expected employment of the youth.



Technical education and non-formal training should be taken seriously beyond the continuing trend of general education expansion. In addition to the export of labor-dependent human resources abroad, the issue of sending skilled workers should also be considered seriously.

It will be difficult to strike a balance if we do not create employment pathways based on the skills and qualifications of the youth. Highly educated and highly skilled youth need to think about job creation abroad. The quality of education in engineering universities, science and technology universities and agricultural universities should be made more dynamic and timelier in order to develop quality and skilled human resources for competition in the global market. At the same time, students of general universities should set up 'Skill Development Centre'.



Last year, the eighth five-year plan for the period 2021-25 was approved, the estimated cost of implementation of which has been estimated at 64 lakh 95 thousand 980 crores. A target of 1 crore 16 lakh 70 thousand employment creation has been set during this period. After the implementation of the eighth five-year plan, the poverty rate will come down to 15.6 percent and the extreme poverty rate will come down to 7.4 percent. In the last year 2025, the GDP growth rate will stand at 8.51 percent.



The world today is full of praise for Bangladesh due to its enviable progress. Bangladesh is said to be a role model in development. Bangladesh continues to advance in various global indices. In some indicators, it has overtaken India-Pakistan to take the top spot in South Asia. Bangladesh is ranked 81st among the 100 most powerful countries in the world in 2021 in the US-based CEO World magazine. According to UK-based think tank Center for Economics and Business Research (CEBR), Bangladesh will be the 28th largest economy in the world in 2030. Canadian online publishing company Visual Capitalist published a report on December 29. According to that report, in 2022, Bangladesh's position among the world's largest economies is 35th. Bangladesh has left behind Singapore and Malaysia in terms of GDP. Everything has become possible due to the dynamic leadership of the current Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.Naturally, the people of the country will get positive results by comparing the accounts of three consecutive terms including these four years.



The grassroot leaders of the party have requested Awami League President Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina not to rent a boat in the upcoming 12th National Assembly elections. The district leaders made this demand in the Council. They said in a tone of complaint, some are giving themselves as party soul, and some are selling the party.Our campaign cell needs to be strengthened for the campaign in local and foreign circles. If the development of the government reaches every ward union, all the conspiracies of the destroyers will fail.



There are conspiracies going on at home and abroad against the development of Sheikh Hasina, so everyone to be careful, the leaders must be united against all conspiracies. The leaders and workers of the party should move forward with new challenges, and make the party more modern and stronger in the next election. If Awami League is united, no political force in the country can defeat them. The party's leaders and workers at all levels prepare for the upcoming national elections and that no one can defeat the Awami League unless they defeat themselves.

Hiren Pandit is a columnist and a researcher



