Harnessing potentials of the country’s IT Industry

The Information Technology (IT) industry has become an integral part of modern society, driving innovation and economic growth in countries around the world. Bangladesh, a country known for its vibrant and rapidly growing economy, is no exception. The IT industry in Bangladesh is on the cusp of a major breakthrough, and the future looks incredibly promising. With a well-educated workforce, a cost-competitive environment, and a government that is actively working to promote the sector, the IT industry in Bangladesh is poised to become a major player on the global stage.



The IT industry in Bangladesh has been growing at a steady pace in recent years, driven by a number of factors. According to the Bangladesh Association of Software and Information Services (BASIS), there are currently over 800 IT companies operating in the country, employing over 100,000 people. Furthermore, the country boasts a large number of engineering and computer science graduates, with over 60,000 students graduating from universities and colleges each year. This represents a significant pool of skilled professionals that is ready and able to take on the challenges of the IT sector.



One of the key factors that have contributed to the growth of the IT industry in Bangladesh is the abundance of highly skilled and educated professionals. According to a recent report, the number of IT graduates in the country has increased by 20% in the last five years. The government, too, has played a crucial role by providing various incentives and support to IT companies.



Another key driver of the IT industry in Bangladesh is the cost competitiveness of the country. According to the World Bank, the cost of labour in Bangladesh is significantly lower compared to other countries in the region. This, coupled with relatively low resource costs, makes the country an incredibly attractive destination for companies looking to outsource their IT operations. In fact, the IT export industry in Bangladesh has been growing at a CAGR of 15% over the last few years, with the total export reaching $1.2 billion in 2020.



The IT industry in Bangladesh offers a plethora of job opportunities for graduates from different educational backgrounds. Currently, the industry is dominated by software development and IT services, with a majority of the jobs being in these sectors. However, with the advent of new technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, big data analytics, and cyber security, new job sectors have emerged. These fields are expected to grow even further in the coming years, providing ample opportunities for professionals to explore.



To be successful in the IT industry, there are certain skills that are essential. These include programming languages such as Python, Java, and C++, as well as knowledge of data structures and algorithms. Understanding web development technologies such as HTML, CSS, and JavaScript is also crucial. In addition, soft skills such as problem-solving, communication, and teamwork are highly valued in the industry.



Acquiring these skills can be done through a variety of means, such as online tutorials, coding boot camps, and university courses. Many IT companies in Bangladesh also offer training programmes for fresh graduates to help them acquire the necessary skills to join the industry.



The IT industry in Bangladesh is also seeing a proliferation of startups, many of which are creating innovative products and services that are helping to further boost the sector. According to the Bangladesh Startup Ecosystem report 2020, there are around 2,500 startups operating in the country, with around 200 new startups being added every year. The government has been supportive of these startups through various initiatives, such as the Bangladesh Startup Fund, which has helped to create a vibrant ecosystem of entrepreneurs and innovators.



The IT infrastructure in Bangladesh has seen significant improvements in recent years, but there is still room for growth. Firstly, the government must invest in the development of IT infrastructure in the country. This includes providing high-speed internet access as it allows for faster data transfer and enables companies to operate more efficiently, building IT parks, and creating a conducive environment for IT companies to operate in.



The growth strategy for IT companies in Bangladesh involves expanding their operations globally. IT companies in Bangladesh must develop a growth strategy that focuses on expanding their customer base and increasing their market share. This can be achieved by entering new markets and developing new products and services. Moreover, IT companies in Bangladesh must develop a global expansion strategy that will allow them to compete with their counterparts on the global stage.



In conclusion, the IT industry in Bangladesh has the potential to become a global player. With a large pool of talented professionals, an increasing number of job opportunities, and a supportive government, the industry is well-positioned to continue its growth trajectory. However, to achieve success on a global scale, the country needs to address the infrastructure constraints and invest in expanding the internet infrastructure. Additionally, society, government, and the educational system must work together to ensure that the next generation of IT professionals has the skills and knowledge to excel in the industry. With these steps in place, the IT industry in Bangladesh will be able to take its place on the global stage and contribute to the country's economic growth.



- A B M RagibHasan, Department of Marketing, Jahangirnagar University

