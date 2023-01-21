Video
Saturday, 21 January, 2023
Kremlin tells ‘deluded’ West that tanks for Ukraine will change nothing

Published : Saturday, 21 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 59

MOSCOW, Jan 20: The Kremlin said on Friday that Western countries supplying additional tanks to Ukraine would not change the course of the conflict and the West would regret its "delusion" that Ukraine could win on the battlefield.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said his government was expecting "strong decisions" from defence leaders of NATO members and other countries meeting on Friday to discuss boosting Ukraine's ability to confront Russian forces with modern battle tanks.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters: "We have repeatedly said that such supplies will not fundamentally change anything, but will add problems for Ukraine and the Ukrainian people."
Asked whether the supply of increasingly advanced weapons to Ukraine meant that the conflict was escalating, he said: "You are absolutely right, it really is developing in an upward spiral. We see a growing indirect and sometimes direct involvement of NATO countries in this conflict.We see a devotion to the dramatic delusion that Ukraine can succeed on the battlefield. This is a dramatic delusion of the Western community that will more than once be cause for regret, we are sure of that."    REUTERS



