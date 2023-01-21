Video
UK health system faces biggest day of strikes next month

Published : Saturday, 21 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 88

LONDON, Jan 20: The UK's crisis-hit National Health Service (NHS) is set for its biggest ever day of industrial action next month after thousands of ambulance workers announced on Friday a series of new strikes.
The state-funded healthcare system will see nurses and ambulance workers from three different unions walk out on February 6 in an ongoing pay dispute with the government.
Collectively, they amount to what British media describe as the biggest day of strike action that the NHS, founded in 1948, has ever experienced.
The country has been hit by months of stoppages across the public and private sectors, as decades-high inflation fuels the worst cost-of-living crisis in a generation.
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has been resisting demands from a host of state workers for hefty salary hikes to counter rising prices.
The firm stance has set up a stand-off with various NHS staff, who argue they helped the country through the pandemic but have faced real-terms pay cuts over the last decade.
Sunak has also infuriated unions by introducing controversial legislation requiring some frontline workers to maintain a minimum level of service during walkouts.
"Rather than act to protect the NHS and negotiate an end to the dispute, the government has disgracefully chosen to demonise ambulance workers," said Unite general secretary Sharon Graham.    AFP


