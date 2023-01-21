Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 21 January, 2023, 7:44 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Guardiola blasts 'happy flowers' Man City despite Spurs fightback

Published : Saturday, 21 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54

Guardiola blasts 'happy flowers' Man City despite Spurs fightback

Guardiola blasts 'happy flowers' Man City despite Spurs fightback

MANCHESTER, JAN 20: Pep Guardiola said Manchester City will be "destroyed" by Arsenal in the Premier League title race if they do not improve despite a stirring second half fightback to beat Tottenham 4-2 on Thursday.
Two goals in three minutes just before half-time from Dejan Kulusevski and Emerson Royal saw City staring down the barrel of a second consecutive defeat.
But Julian Alvarez, Erling Haaland and Riyad Mahrez struck in a 12-minute period early in the second half before Mahrez added his second late on to move Guardiola's men to within five points of leaders Arsenal, who have a game in hand.
City and Arsenal are still to face each other twice in the league this season, but Guardiola took aim at his players for resting on their laurels after winning four league titles in five seasons.
"We cannot deny how happy we are but we are far away from the team that we were," said Guardiola.
"I want a reaction from all the club, not just the players. We are a happy flowers organisation. I don't want to be, I want to beat Arsenal. If we play that way, Arsenal will destroy us."
Guardiola sent a message with his team selection with Kevin De Bruyne and Bernardo Silva among the star names dropped to the bench as Alvarez was paired alongside Haaland in a change of system.
Tottenham have made a habit of having to come from behind after slow starts this season, but the roles were reversed as a third defeat in four league games leaves Antonio Conte's men still five points adrift of the top four.
Spurs' half-time lead owed much to uncharacteristic City mistakes.
Ederson's wayward pass to Rodri played the Spanish midfielder into trouble and the ball eventually dropped to Kulusevski to slot in his first goal since the opening day of the season.
Moments later Rodri was dispossessed inside his own box again by a Harry Kane tackle and when Ederson parried his shot, Emerson headed in the rebound.
"We gave them the first goal and then the second goal is ridiculous," added Guardiola.
Guardiola stuck to his guns at half-time rather than sending on the cavalry from the bench and it paid off as the champions took just 18 minutes to turn the game around.
Alvarez started the fightback as the Argentine kept a cool head amid a goalmouth scramble to find the roof of the net.    AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Tsitsipas says 'no presents' after ploughing on at Australian Open
Madrid stun Villarreal with Spanish Cup comeback, Barca thrash Ceuta
Japan's Nishioka beats Nadal conqueror with 100th career win
Murray's epic 4am finish defended by Australian Open boss
Guardiola blasts 'happy flowers' Man City despite Spurs fightback
Ronaldo punched but scores twice in Saudi reunion with Messi
MCC clarify 'Mankad rule' after Zampa row
West Indies may 'cease to exist' warns T20 inquest report


Latest News
Fall of government now a matter of time: Khondker Mosharraf
World Bank Managing Director arrives in Dhaka
Bangladesh logs 17 more Covid cases
Philippine bank appeals US court loss to Bangladesh
Govt hikes prices of gas, but must ensure uniterrupted supply: DCCI
Two held with Yaba pills in Rajshahi
Youth crushed under train in Sirajganj
Bangladesh reports one more dengue death
Without justice, chaos occurs: Anisul
Govt raises power tariff finding no other alternatives: Quader
Most Read News
News presenter Dr Natasha is no more
Mild to moderate cold wave sweeps parts of country
Six held for using forged visa stamps to get US visas
Govt taking anti-people decisions repeatedly: Nazrul Islam
BBC film on Modi's role in Gujarat riots 'propaganda,' says India
Foreigners' dictation on democracy won't be allowed: Quader
Beaute Buffet becomes title sponsor of Best of Chittagong Award
World Bank MD due Saturday
Dhaka, Paris keen to build partnership in aviation
US Embassy to host university fairs in Dhaka and Chattogram
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft