MCC clarify 'Mankad rule' after Zampa row

LONDON, JAN 21: Cricket's rulebook chiefs said Thursday they had clarified the law covering non-strikers being run out by a bowler to avoid the "ambiguity" stirred up by a recent incident involving Australia's Adam Zampa in the domestic T20 Big Bash League.

Earlier this month Zampa, the Melbourne Stars captain, tried to dismiss Melbourne Renegades' non-striker Tom Rogers, annoyed he was stepping too far out of his crease.

Zampa stopped during his bowling run-up as Rogers left his ground, whipping off the bails.

The umpire sent the decision for review and Rogers was ultimately adjudged not out as Zampa's arm had passed its highest point where he would reasonably be expected to release the ball.

Marylebone Cricket Club, which still has global responsibility for cricket's laws, issued a statement soon afterwards confirming TV umpire Shawn Craig had ruled correctly.

But the MCC said Thursday the previous wording of Law 38.3.2 had led some to think such a run out could happen even after the bowler had gone through the bowling action.

"That was never the intention of this Law, nor the way it was ever interpreted by MCC," said a statement from the Lord's-based club.

The revised Law now reads: "Even if the non-striker had left his/her ground before the instant at which the bowler would normally have been expected to release the ball, once the bowler has reached that point it is no longer possible for the bowler to run out the non-striker under this Law." AFP


























