Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Dhaka Marathon held

Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Dhaka Marathon was held on Friday in the city under the supervision of Bangladesh Army to commemorate the home coming day of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, said an ISPR press release.

The main objective of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Dhaka Marathon is to present Bengali ethnicity, religion and culture to the world in memory of Father of the National and to encourage the youth to lead a healthy lifestyle.

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan, MP, was the chief guest in the inaugural ceremony of the marathon while State Minister for Youth and Sports Mohammad Zahid Ahsan Russel, MP, was present there as special guest.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is the main patron of the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Dhaka Marathon-2023 while Chief of Army Staff General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed, SBP, OSP, DU,PSC, PHD is the chief adviser of marathon.

At the end of the marathon, Army Chief and chief adviser of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Dhaka Marathon distributed the prizes. Senior military officials, officials of athletics federation and Bangladesh Olympic Association, and various sponsors, among others, were also present on the occasion. The marathon, which started at 5.30 am from Bashundhara Int'l Convention Center, ended at the same place taking u-turn after passing through 300-feet road to Kanchan Bridge east.

Stanley Kiprotis Bet of Kenya emerged champions in men's category among the elite runners in the full marathon while Basanki Emosi Billo of Ethiopia emerged champion in the women's category.

Bangaria Vikram Baratsin of India and Puspa Bhandari of Nepal emerged champion in the men's and women's category respectively South Asian runners of full marathon.

Besides, among the elite runners in half marathon, Abdil Aziz Baghazi of Morocco emerged champion in men's category while Rispa Chirop of Uganda emerged champion in the women's category. Abhishek Pal of India emerged champion in the men's category while Reshma Dutta Kivet of India emerged champions in the women's category among the South Asian runners of the half marathon.

Among the Bangladeshi runners in the full marathon Md Al Amin emerged champion in the men's category while Papia Khatun emerged champion in the women's category. M Elahi Sardar emerged champions in the men's half marathon while Sushmita Ghosh emerged champion in women's marathon.

A total of 2,163 runners participated in the full marathon and half marathon. Among the elite runners participating in the marathon, 21 men and 17 women participated in the full and half marathons.

Besides, 23 men and 20 women runners took part in the full and half marathon among the South Asian runners. Thirty eight elite runners from Kenya, Ethiopia, Morocco, Ukraine, Rwanda, Lithuania and Uganda and 43 South Asian runners from India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Nepal and Maldives participated in this marathon.

Besides, 532 runners from Bangladesh participated in full marathon and 1,550 runners in half marathon.

Runners from USA, France, Germany, China, Japan, Netherlands and Norway also took part in the marathon.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of Bangabandhu marathon chief advisor of the marathon committee and Army Chief paid his deep respect to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the great architect of Bangladesh's independence, greatest Bengali of all time and the Father of the Nation and at the same time, he expressed his gratitude to the Prime Minister for organizing the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Dhaka Marathon-2023 and taking the country forward on the path of prosperity.

Later, the Army Chief thanked all the local and foreign athletes participating in the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Dhaka Marathon-2023 and to all those involved in making this event a success. BSS



















