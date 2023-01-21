Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 21 January, 2023, 7:44 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Dhaka Marathon held

Published : Saturday, 21 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 80

Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Dhaka Marathon was held on Friday in the city under the supervision of Bangladesh Army to commemorate the home coming day of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, said an ISPR press release.
The main objective of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Dhaka Marathon is to present Bengali ethnicity, religion and culture to the world in memory of Father of the National and to encourage the youth to lead a healthy lifestyle.
Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan, MP, was the chief guest in the inaugural ceremony of the marathon while State Minister for Youth and Sports Mohammad Zahid Ahsan Russel, MP, was present there as special guest.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is the main patron of the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Dhaka Marathon-2023 while Chief of Army Staff General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed, SBP, OSP, DU,PSC, PHD is the chief adviser of marathon.
At the end of the marathon, Army Chief and chief adviser of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Dhaka Marathon distributed the prizes. Senior military officials, officials of athletics federation and Bangladesh Olympic Association, and various sponsors, among others, were also present on the occasion. The marathon, which started at 5.30 am from Bashundhara Int'l Convention Center, ended at the same place taking u-turn after passing through 300-feet road to Kanchan Bridge east.
 Stanley Kiprotis Bet of Kenya emerged champions in men's category among the elite runners in the full marathon while Basanki Emosi Billo of Ethiopia emerged champion in the women's category.
Bangaria Vikram Baratsin of India and Puspa Bhandari of Nepal emerged champion in the men's and women's category respectively South Asian runners of full marathon.
Besides, among the elite runners in half marathon, Abdil Aziz Baghazi of Morocco emerged champion in men's category while Rispa Chirop of Uganda emerged champion in the women's category. Abhishek Pal of India emerged champion in the men's category while Reshma Dutta Kivet of India emerged champions in the women's category among the South Asian runners of the half marathon.
Among the Bangladeshi runners in the full marathon Md Al Amin emerged champion in the men's category while Papia Khatun emerged champion in the women's category. M Elahi Sardar emerged champions in the men's half marathon while Sushmita Ghosh emerged champion in women's marathon.
A total of 2,163 runners participated in the full marathon and half marathon. Among the elite runners participating in the marathon, 21 men and 17 women participated in the full and half marathons.
Besides, 23 men and 20 women runners took part in the full and half marathon among the South Asian runners. Thirty eight elite runners from Kenya, Ethiopia, Morocco, Ukraine, Rwanda, Lithuania and Uganda and 43 South Asian runners from India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Nepal and Maldives participated in this marathon.
Besides, 532 runners from Bangladesh participated in full marathon and 1,550 runners in half marathon.
Runners from USA, France, Germany, China, Japan, Netherlands and Norway also took part in the marathon.
Speaking at the closing ceremony of Bangabandhu marathon chief advisor of the marathon committee and Army Chief paid his deep respect to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the great architect of Bangladesh's independence, greatest Bengali of all time and the Father of the Nation and at the same time, he expressed his gratitude to the Prime Minister for organizing the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Dhaka Marathon-2023 and taking the country forward on the path of prosperity.
Later, the Army Chief thanked all the local and foreign athletes participating in the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Dhaka Marathon-2023 and to all those involved in making this event a success.     BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Tsitsipas says 'no presents' after ploughing on at Australian Open
Madrid stun Villarreal with Spanish Cup comeback, Barca thrash Ceuta
Japan's Nishioka beats Nadal conqueror with 100th career win
Murray's epic 4am finish defended by Australian Open boss
Guardiola blasts 'happy flowers' Man City despite Spurs fightback
Ronaldo punched but scores twice in Saudi reunion with Messi
MCC clarify 'Mankad rule' after Zampa row
West Indies may 'cease to exist' warns T20 inquest report


Latest News
Fall of government now a matter of time: Khondker Mosharraf
World Bank Managing Director arrives in Dhaka
Bangladesh logs 17 more Covid cases
Philippine bank appeals US court loss to Bangladesh
Govt hikes prices of gas, but must ensure uniterrupted supply: DCCI
Two held with Yaba pills in Rajshahi
Youth crushed under train in Sirajganj
Bangladesh reports one more dengue death
Without justice, chaos occurs: Anisul
Govt raises power tariff finding no other alternatives: Quader
Most Read News
News presenter Dr Natasha is no more
Mild to moderate cold wave sweeps parts of country
Six held for using forged visa stamps to get US visas
Govt taking anti-people decisions repeatedly: Nazrul Islam
BBC film on Modi's role in Gujarat riots 'propaganda,' says India
Foreigners' dictation on democracy won't be allowed: Quader
Beaute Buffet becomes title sponsor of Best of Chittagong Award
World Bank MD due Saturday
Dhaka, Paris keen to build partnership in aviation
US Embassy to host university fairs in Dhaka and Chattogram
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft