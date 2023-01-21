

Khulna down Chattogram after Joy, Tamim's shine

Tigers won the toss and invited Challengers to bat first. CC's opener Max O'Dowd got out cheaply on six but it had hardly any impact in the earlier half of their batting innings as another opener Usman Khan and one-down batter Afif Hossain stood 70-run partnership to keep dominance over Tigers' bowlers.

The scenario however, started to change after the departure of Usman and Afif. Usman missed a fifty for five runs, who faced 31 deliveries to hit seven boundaries and an over boundary while Afif hoarded 35 off 31 with one four and as many six.

None of the rest Challengers' batters could show buck but Darwish Rasooli (25) and Farhad Reza (21) as CCs had to stop on 157 for nine. Reza's tinny nine ball innings with two boundaries and one over boundary helped Challengers to exceed 150-run landmark.

Wahab Riaz hauled four for 36 runs, who had a four-for in the earlier game against Rangpur Riders as well. Mohammad Saifuddin took two for 40 and Amad Butt got one for 26 runs.

Chasing 158-run target, KTs reached the post losing three wickets with four balls to spare, though they lost their opener Munim Shahriar in the 2nd delivery of their batting innings. Munim departed for a duck. But 104-run partnership between Tamim Iqbal and Joy made the target ordinary. Tamim, missed his 2nd straight fifty for six runs who hit four boundaries and an over boundary while Joy hammered CCs bowlers on the way to his dominating 59-run innings from 44 balls. The Player of the Match destined the ball to the rope for five occasions and sent the ball to the crowd for once.

After the departures of Tamim and Joy, Azam Khan and skipper Yasir Ali Rabbi did the rest of the job to wrap-up the game. Azam was unbeaten on 15 off 16 while Rabbi was batting on 36 off 17.

