Saturday, 21 January, 2023, 7:43 PM
ICC U19 Women\'s T20 World Cup 2023

Published : Saturday, 21 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 78
Sports Reporter

ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2023
Tigresses upbeat to beat Proteas today in Sup-six game

Bangladesh Under-19 Women's Cricket team will take on hosts South Africa girls today in the Super-six game of the ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2023.
Senwes Park, Potchefstroom will host the match starting at 5:45pm (BST).
The young Tigresses emerged as the champions of Group-1 of 1st round defeating Australia by seven wickets in the tournament opener followed by win over Sri Lanka by 10 runs to secure Super-six round as the first team. They clinched a five-wicket victory against the USA in their last group battle and remained unbeaten to reach to the next stage.
South Africans on the contrary, start the journey with a seven-wicket defeat against India and became runner-ups of Group-D winning next two games against Scotland and the UAE.
The two sides met earlier in a pre-event warm-up game, in which the Tigresses came out victorious by seven runs (D/L method).
Bangladesh whiffers Afia Prottasha, Dilara Akter, Shorna Akter, Rabeya Khan  and Sumaiya Akter all are in good forms with the bat while skipper Disha Biswash, Marufia Akter, and Dipa Khatun are quite phenomenal with the ball so far.
Asrafi Yeasmin Arthy, Misty Shaha and Leky Chakma are yet to expose their caliber as their top-order had been outstanding in earlier affairs.
Simone Lourens, Madison Landsman, Kayla Reyneke and Elandri Janse van Rensburg are the Proteas batters, who can make big differences in a given day while Madison Landsman, Jemma Botha, Miane Smit and Seshnie Naidu are at their best with the ball.
Senwes Park offers sporting wickets having the highest first innings total of 177 runs in the ongoing event with a lot of swing and turn for bowlers So, the toss winning side must prefer to bat first and post as many runs as possible to defend.


