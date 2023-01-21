Video
Saturday, 21 January, 2023
Life & Style

Recipe

Published : Saturday, 21 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 84
Ingredients:

Tania Shermin
Renowned culinary artiste


Bhairab’s Hari Pitha
v    Whatever is needed
v    Rice powder - 2 cups
v    Water - 2 Cup
v    Ghee - 1 Table Spoon
v    Salt - 1/2 Tea Spoon
v    Coconut Powder - 1 Cup
v    White sesame - 1/2 Cup



Method:
1.    Salt, water, ghee should be put in the oven I together, when it boils, make kai With rice -powder.
2.    Pur: Sesame should be fried. With molasses and coconut in the oven, if it is sticky with firewood. it should be taken down with sesame seeds. Now divide the yeast into small pieces, with the shape of a pot, make a lid with coconut puree and cover it. Steam should be boiled for 15-20 minutes.





Nakshi Pitha of Narsingdi

v    Wet hot rice - 1 kg
v    Jhola Molasses - 2 cups
v    Water - 1 cup
v    Fennel - 12 tsp
v    Oil for frying
v    Salt- a little
Method:
1.    Soak the rice for 1 hour and break it. Sift throe a sieve. Now grind on medium heat and fry pry for 6-7 minutes and take it out of the oven. Add a little salt.
2.    Now you have to make dough with a little bit of boiling water. Make dough a little harder than a loaf of bread. Squeeze a wet cloth and cover.
3.    Now you have to round it with a little dough. There will be a little thick bread. A little will be less than 1/2. It will be like a small loaf of bread. Now it's time to design.
4.    It must be designed with date (Khejur) cut / toothpick / needle.
5.    Now it deep fry for 2-3 min-utes in oil. It will be lightly fried. When it is cold the next day, it should be dipped in deep oil again and dipped in the vein for 2-3 minutes.
6.    Sira made: If it boils with powder + water, use :t should also be spread with bay leaves. When 1 will have its veins, the stove must be turned off.


