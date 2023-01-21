Video
Saturday, 21 January, 2023, 7:43 PM
Home Life & Style

Wear woolen hat, muffler or scarf

Published : Saturday, 21 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Life & Style  Desk

Wear woolen hat, muffler or scarf

Wear woolen hat, muffler or scarf

A scarf is an important winter accessory that most of us neglect. It is not only a fashionable accessory for the neck for men or women, it is also the savior of the throat. If you get a sore throat or an infection in your throat, you can start wearing a wrap-around scarf, woolen cap or muffler.
Wear woolen hat, muffler or scarf

Wear woolen hat, muffler or scarf

From a practical point of view, a good men's scarf can help prevent the cold from getting into your winter coat and can be a useful face mask when the cold wind blows.
The handmade woolen muffler gives your ears, neck, and shoulders warmth and protection in winter and lifts your ensemble. A good winter scarf is a fun way to add a bit of style to your winter look, together with a warm jacket, snowshoes, and a warm pair of gloves. Mufflers are also a great option to wear with a jacket or wrap. In dry, dusty, warmer climates and environments with many pollutants in the air, thin headscarves, handkerchiefs, and headscarves can be worn around the eyes, nose, and mouth to keep the hair clean.
While it's a good idea to wear a hat to stay warm and help prevent frostbite and frostnip to your ears in extreme cold.
It's a great idea to wear a hat in the winter for many reasons; if you don't have one handy, a scarf wrapped around your head or even a headband that goes over your ears will work.
Remember, respiratory viruses like flu and cold tend to spread much faster during the winter, and a lot of that is not because of the temperature and how you dress, but with people being indoors and in situations more conducive to spreading illness.
So, wear woolen hat, muffler or scarf  and stay safe. These accessories  can protect from winter air.


« PreviousNext »

