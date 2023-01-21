

Natural treat for hair fall in winters

In winter you can see yourself losing volumes of your hair in the shower, more than you normally might. The health of your skin is based on changing seasons, similarly, the hair loss you are likely to suffer is because of your scalp's health deteriorating during winters.

Excessive hair loss in winters could be due to the arid air that draws out all the moisture from your scalp, making it dry. A dry scalp in turn results in dry hair, which can cause severe hair damage, hair loss, and breakage. It can also lead to dandruff and that can make your scalp itchy and unhealthy.

People with the healthiest of hair can face these challenges. Here are five natural ingredients that can treat hair fall during winters:

Pumpkin seed oil

Pumpkin seed oil improves hair growth and prevents hair fall by nourishing the hair follicle, promoting hair thickness, and hair count. It has anti-inflammatory properties which can lessen free radical damage and irritation on the scalp, and that helps make your hair healthy and voluminous.

Fenugreek seeds

Fenugreek seeds contain iron and protein which are essential nutrients for hair growth. They also contain plant compounds such as flavonoids and saponins which induce hair growth due to their antioxidant properties and antifungal effects.

They also accelerate the growth of hair by reducing the period of transition from the resting to growth stage of the hair cycle.

Amla

Amlas are rich sources of Vitamin C, which boosts hair growth. Amla oil can be directly applied to the scalp to strengthen the hair. It can prevent dandruff and a dry scalp.

It can also treat parasitic hair infections such as lice infections, and can prevent fungus and bacteria from developing on the scalp.

Cinnamon

Adding cinnamon to your hair care regimen can improve hair health by stimulating hair growth. It can also smoothen hair texture and appearance.

Cinnamon powder can treat alopecia and prevent balding. Cinnamon's polyphenols ( plant-based compounds) have antimicrobial properties that can help with scalp infections. Moreover, cinnamon contains cinnamaldehyde that increases blood flow to the scalp, thus boosting hair growth.

Cinnamon also contains various vitamins, proteins and minerals such as Vitamin C, riboflavin (Vitamin B2), thiamine (Vitamin B1), niacin (nicotinic acid), and Vitamin A, which enhances hair health.

Green Apple

Green apples are often used as ingredients in hair care products as they are loaded with iron, manganese, zinc, and copper. These nutrients make hair healthy and help to reduce dandruff.

Making a green apple paste from its pulp can work wonders for the scalp. Using the leaves and skin of the green apple can also help. Regularly applying this paste on the hair and washing it with shampoo can prove to be beneficial for your hair.























