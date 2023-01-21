Nearly 5,000 women die of cervical cancer each year in Bangladesh: IARC

Nearly 5,000 women die of cervical cancer each year in Bangladesh while 8,000 women are infected with cervical cancer in the country in the same period, according to International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC).

Health experts disclosed the figures at a discussion at Dhaka Reporters Unity (DRU) on January 14.

Among others, Prof Halida Khanum Akhter, John Hopkins University; Prof Sabira Khatun, founder chairman of the Department of Gynaecological Oncology at BSMMU; and Prof Latifa Shamsuddin, founder chairman of the Department of Gynecology at BSMMU, attended the discussion.

Dr Habibulla Talukder Raskin, former professor and head of the department of Cancer Epidemiology at the National Institute of Cancer Research & Hospital (NICRH) presided over the event.

Raskin said, "Cervical cancer is a curable disease if it is detected at an early stage. Vaccination and stopping early child marriage could prevent the risk of cervical cancer."

The health expert laid emphasis on launching a massive campaign across the country to create awareness among the people about cervical cancer.

Cervical cancer is a type of cancer that occurs in the cells of the cervix - the lower part of the uterus that connects to the vagina.

According to the World Health Organization, worldwide, cervical cancer is the fourth most frequent cancer in women with an estimated 604, 000 new cases in 2020. Of the estimated 342, 000 deaths from cervical cancer in 2020, about 90 per cent of these occur in low- and middle-income countries. BSS























