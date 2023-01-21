Two online portals launched to make available healthcare services for adolescents

Two online portals were launched today at the national adolescent conference at Bangabandhu International Conference Center (BICC) in the city to ensure healthcare services for adolescent boys and girls.

Health Minister Zahid Maleque attended the conference as the chief guest while representatives of different international organizations and embassy, among others, joined the programme, a press release said.

Adolescent boys and girls are very important segment of population, the health minister said, adding they need very special healthcare services as they face crucial physical and mental changes.

Two online web portals -- Koishore Sashtha website and mobile application -- will play an important role in providing medical cares for adolescent girls and boys, he added.

The Health Ministry, UNICEF and Embassy of Sweden in Dhaka jointly developed the two online portals. BSS

















