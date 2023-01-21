

Ongona Meetup 2023 held

Ongona's main objective is to work with women entrepreneurs and also as an influencer.

"I want women to move forward in their lives. I can do something for women entrepreneurs so that they can move forward with their businesses," Maria Khan, the owner of Ongona said.

This is why this event is organized with 100 women including women entrepreneurs, makeup artists, bloggers, influencers.

















