Saturday, 21 January, 2023, 7:42 PM
Women's Own

Ongona Meetup 2023 held

Published : Saturday, 21 January, 2023
Women\'s Own Desk

Monno Presents Ongona Meetup 2023 powered by The Mall was held recently. In this event, they worked with 42 sponsors, there were also homemade page owners.
Ongona's main objective is to work with women entrepreneurs and also as an influencer.
"I want women to move forward in their lives. I can do something for women entrepreneurs so that they can move forward with their businesses," Maria Khan, the owner of Ongona said.
 This is why this event is organized with 100 women including women entrepreneurs, makeup artists, bloggers, influencers.


